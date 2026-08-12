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NBC News Reports a 'North Carolina Pastor' Had a Stroke in ICE Custody, but Omitted These Facts

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 8:30 AM
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NBC News Reports a 'North Carolina Pastor' Had a Stroke in ICE Custody, but Omitted These Facts
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Once again, the media are doing the heavy lifting to protect illegal aliens and smear ICE. NBC News shared a breathless story about how a "North Carolina pastor" had a stroke while in ICE custody.

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Here's more:

A little more than two weeks after her father was arrested by ICE, Gabri Johnson received the call she had been dreading: Her father, a pastor in North Carolina, was in the hospital in Texas after having a stroke, she said. Since then, ICE has kept their family in the dark about his medical care and her father’s condition, Johnson said.

But there's something NBC omitted from the headline, opening paragraph, and X post. Johnson is an illegal alien from Liberia who has had a deportation order for the last 35 years.

Oh, and he's got prior criminal convictions, too.

The NBC story is behind a paywall. Maybe they mention this in a later paragraph, but we somehow doubt it.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also slammed NBC for this intentionally shoddy reporting.

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"Johnson was taken to the hospital on July 30 with stroke-like symptoms and is currently being monitored for high blood pressure. He is in stable condition," the post reads. "He entered the country on December 30, 1987, on a visa that allowed him to remain in the U.S. for six months. In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his visa. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in January 1991. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal."

It's not weird at all. It's what the media do.

Think of all the things that happened since 1991. During all that time, Johnson should have been deported back to Liberia, but he wasn't. Now he is, and that's what we voted for.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NORTH CAROLINA
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