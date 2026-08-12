Abdul El-Sayed Said He's Obligated to Follow This Until the Day He Dies

This should be bigger news than it is. Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, just admitted he's got a lifelong "obligation" to follow Sharia law, the strict Islamic ideology that is anti-woman, anti-gay, and anti-freedom.

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Seems like voters should be aware that if they send El-Sayed to Congress, he will adhere to a backward form of theocratic law that suppresses non-Muslims and prohibits things like earning or charging interest, eating bacon, and drinking alcohol. Sharia law also outlines harsh punishments for violations.

REVEALED: Abdul El-Sayed proclaimed "obligation" to follow Sharia law until the day he dies



story from @AndrewKerrNC @jessicaschwalb7 https://t.co/qRIcFmwSh0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 11, 2026

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed once declared his sacred "obligation" to follow Sharia law in every aspect of his life until he meets his maker on the day he dies, according to unearthed comments he made to the New York Times in 2009 as a young man buying his first home. "Ultimately, the question is, when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don't want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation," said El-Sayed, who the Times identified at the time as a 24-year-old medical student and Rhodes scholar who had just taken out a "Sharia-compliant" mortgage to purchase a $123,000 condominium in Ann Arbor.

El-Sayed has tried to distance himself from Sharia law in the past, denying that he said he was "Sharia-compliant" during his 2018 campaign for Michigan governor. A documentary about that campaign also revealed that El-Sayed had radical books including "Cutting the Fuse," which argues Islamic terrorism is driven by foreign military and not Islamic extremism, and "A Thematic Commentary on the Quran," a book written by Sheikh Mohammed al-Ghazali, a member of the terror group the Muslim Brotherhood. In 1993, al-Ghazali testified at the trial of 13 Islamic terrorists who gunned down an Egyptian professor who called for a separation of Islam and state in the country, and said the refusal to implement Sharia law is apostasy, and that the slain professor was an "infidel" and that such apostates deserve to be killed.

So of course the media will be asking repeatedly asking him if he supports Article VI, Clause 3 over Sharia Law? — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 11, 2026

Not one journalist will ask him about this.

Sharia law is rejection of the Constitution and rejection of American citizenship.



All islamists who proclaim or practice anynform of Sharia should be immediately denaturalized and deported. Full stop.



They are proactively proclaiming their rejection of their citizenship. — 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️Ryan⚡️💎 (@Ryan4Tesla7) August 12, 2026

Sharia law is antithetical to the Constitution and our freedoms. The First Amendment is not a suicide pact.

People need to understand what Sharia Law means pic.twitter.com/PSyUNk1w6J — SpringTesla (@SpringTesla) August 12, 2026

They will not like it.

Dr. Sharia should not be elected to the US Senate. https://t.co/X6DbPWuiXm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 12, 2026

He should not be.

This is truly damning

"when I die and I stand before God...I don't want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Sharia-compliant way."@AbdulElSayed is either sharia-compliant or an apostate. The penalty for apostasy in Islam is death. What will Abdul say when asked now?… https://t.co/UhLWR76UUE — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 11, 2026

"Will he lie and claim he is not an adherent of sharia law? As a Sunni he has less protection to do that than Shia Muslims do under the doctrine of Taqqiya. But he is also a communist and their doctrine is lie about everything until you gain power. Then lie about whatever you want. That combo makes him an Islamunist. Either one should be a red flag, except for these folks a red flag is a good thing. So is a green or black one," Hanson wrote.

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Woke 1: Men belong in women’s bathrooms.



Woke 2: Sharia Law. https://t.co/rHpWjCYyFT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 11, 2026

All the people who see "Christian nationalism" in Pete Hegseth's tattoos are in for a rude awakening under Woke 2.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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