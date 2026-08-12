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Abdul El-Sayed Said He's Obligated to Follow This Until the Day He Dies

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 9:30 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Said He's Obligated to Follow This Until the Day He Dies
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

This should be bigger news than it is. Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, just admitted he's got a lifelong "obligation" to follow Sharia law, the strict Islamic ideology that is anti-woman, anti-gay, and anti-freedom.

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Seems like voters should be aware that if they send El-Sayed to Congress, he will adhere to a backward form of theocratic law that suppresses non-Muslims and prohibits things like earning or charging interest, eating bacon, and drinking alcohol. Sharia law also outlines harsh punishments for violations.

Here's more:

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed once declared his sacred "obligation" to follow Sharia law in every aspect of his life until he meets his maker on the day he dies, according to unearthed comments he made to the New York Times in 2009 as a young man buying his first home.

"Ultimately, the question is, when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don't want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation," said El-Sayed, who the Times identified at the time as a 24-year-old medical student and Rhodes scholar who had just taken out a "Sharia-compliant" mortgage to purchase a $123,000 condominium in Ann Arbor.

El-Sayed has tried to distance himself from Sharia law in the past, denying that he said he was "Sharia-compliant" during his 2018 campaign for Michigan governor. A documentary about that campaign also revealed that El-Sayed had radical books including "Cutting the Fuse," which argues Islamic terrorism is driven by foreign military and not Islamic extremism, and "A Thematic Commentary on the Quran," a book written by Sheikh Mohammed al-Ghazali, a member of the terror group the Muslim Brotherhood. In 1993, al-Ghazali testified at the trial of 13 Islamic terrorists who gunned down an Egyptian professor who called for a separation of Islam and state in the country, and said the refusal to implement Sharia law is apostasy, and that the slain professor was an "infidel" and that such apostates deserve to be killed.

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Not one journalist will ask him about this.

Sharia law is antithetical to the Constitution and our freedoms. The First Amendment is not a suicide pact.

They will not like it.

He should not be.

"Will he lie and claim he is not an adherent of sharia law? As a Sunni he has less protection to do that than Shia Muslims do under the doctrine of Taqqiya. But he is also a communist and their doctrine is lie about everything until you gain power. Then lie about whatever you want. That combo makes him an Islamunist. Either one should be a red flag, except for these folks a red flag is a good thing. So is a green or black one," Hanson wrote.

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All the people who see "Christian nationalism" in Pete Hegseth's tattoos are in for a rude awakening under Woke 2.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | MICHIGAN
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