Why the Indiana Fever's Coach Threw an Epic Tantrum

Holy hell, lady. This isn’t about divisive narratives — it’s about the WNBA being run by idiots, supported by whack jobs, and folks who just can’t get out of their own way. They’re killing this golden opportunity to stay relevant. Over the weekend, the Indiana Fever played the Chicago Sky, winning 90-86, but Sophie Cunningham was walloped by the Sky’s DiJonai Carrington. It was a hard foul: she clotheslined her. Carrington was ejected from the game, where she tweeted “white privilege,” adding another chapter to this circus.

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Black WNBA player clotheslines Sophie Cunningham on a lay up attempt. Gets ejected. Tweets “White privilege” from locker room to argue she was ejected because of racism. Identity politics destroys everything, even sports. pic.twitter.com/mr3Zelj2cv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2026

Cunningham has been even-keeled throughout the backlash regarding her stance on transgenders participating in women’s sports and the foul. The Fever star added that she committed a similar foul last year, got ejected for it, and she deserved it. Race had nothing to do with the foul. Fever coach Stephanie White initially said, “She’s [ DiJonai] going to compete, no one’s going to walk in for an easy layup, so I don’t oppose the hard foul.”

Fever coach Stephanie White defended DiJonai Carrington’s assault on Sophie Cunningham 💀



“She’s going to compete, no one’s going to walk in for an easy layup, so I don’t oppose the hard foul.” pic.twitter.com/iseSzm2e6y — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 9, 2026

Well, now White is seething that she got dragged over those remarks. Also, did she admit she didn’t see the play? What the hell is going on here (via NYT):

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White goes off in pregame rant. Says she didn’t know how bad the foul on Sophie Cunningham was and ends by telling everyone to go to hell. The @wnba wheels pic.twitter.com/YAds6EzKWF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2026

About two hours before Stephanie White appeared for her regular pregame media availability Tuesday, graphite-colored storm clouds rolled over Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the city skyline. The Indiana Fever coach later produced more thunder than any of them. Railing against calls for her firing and an “online community that’s trying to create narratives that simply don’t exist,” White made an impassioned two-minute statement defending her relationship with the Fever players, occasionally pounding the table and leaving the dais without taking questions. “The hate, the fear-mongering, the divisiveness, the stuff that’s trying to hijack our league will not win,” White said, banging her fist to underscore the last three words. “It won’t win. We are united. We are connected. We will not be divided. Every day these women put their ass on the line. Every day. When they go low, we go high. Love will win. Grace will win. Humility will win. And kindness will win. “I stand by them, I will always stand by them. Everybody else can go to hell.”

Yeah, stop doing stupid s**t, and the noise will die down. It’s assured, coach.

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