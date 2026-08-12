Guess Which News Outlet Was Kicked Out of Francesca Hong's Victory Party

It happens, and it’s not surprising that Fox News was the outlet singled out at Francesca Hong's election night party. Her campaign told them to leave, which they did. It was a tough night for the far-left radical, who came within less than half a percentage point of becoming the Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Wisconsin. David Crowley narrowly defeated her. It’s a setback for the far-left, who are once again trying to take over the Democrat Party.

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Francesca Hong's campaign kicked Fox News out of her election night watch party.



They were the only media outlet that wasn't allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/ouvAKkab4M — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2026

JUST IN: Francesca Hong’s campaign reportedly kicks Fox News out of her election night watch party. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 12, 2026

The election was also marred by oddities, like USB sticks with voter data being left around, leading to retabulation, and a server going down in one county. It’s nowhere near California’s issues with counting ballots, but it was a long night.

Everyone watching Wisconsin’s election returns come in. pic.twitter.com/JcOzOByT1M — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 12, 2026

Amy will have more coverage in the morning.

Still, it’s not surprising that Hong would want Fox News on the sidewalk. Then again, she came across as fearless, willing to speak with anyone, and she did. She was even able to engage positively with Trump voters at the numerous fairs across the state this summer. And yes, some were willing to back her over her stance on AI centers — she wanted a temporary moratorium — and that kind of cross-party appeal could’ve caused trouble in the general. Ask any of the conservative Republicans who encountered her, and despite her leftist leanings, she did not seem that way.

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