Marco Rubio Surges As a Potential GOP Presidential Candidate in 2028

CNN is reporting that Marco Rubio’s chances of becoming the Republican Party’s 2028 presidential nominee have quadrupled in just four months, as the Secretary of State has quickly emerged as one of the most reliable and popular figures in President Trump’s second administration.

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🔥 CNN FORCED to admit on air that Marco Rubio’s popularity is ON FIRE — and his chances to become the 2028 GOP nominee are skyrocketing.



“Marco Rubio is HOT, HOT, HOT like a summer heat wave!”



Harry Enten broke the latest data from @Kalshi, and CNN viewers are not going to… pic.twitter.com/jNl6fZY5zH — Overton (@overton_news) March 17, 2026

"Marco Rubio is hot, hot, hot, like a summer heat wave. I mean, just take a look here. Over the last six months, Chance Rubio is the 2028 GOP presidential nominee. He was just at seven percent six months ago. Hello, up like a rocket, 27 percent chance," CNN's Harry Enten said. "Now, what is that? That's quadrupling his chances in four months time. Marco Rubio's chances, according to the Kalshi Prediction Markets, way, way up. OK, why? Why? Why are his chances way, way up?"

Enten argued that the Iran war has massively increased Rubio's popularity among MAGA.

Well, one of the reasons why his chances are way, way up is because the MAGA base really likes the US military action in Iran. Take a look here. OK, MAGA GOP on the US military action in Iran. Look at this. Nearly 9 in 10, 89 percent approve of the US military action in Iran. That is the MAGA GOP base. Just nine percent disapprove of it. This is tremendously popular among the Republican base. And of course, Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, overseeing the effort, it seems to me that a lot of people are taking that into account, including President Donald Trump, who has been smiling an awful lot at Marco Rubio lately.

That may be part of it, but the bigger reason is that Rubio has proven himself as a leader, with the president relying on him for far more than the duties of secretary of state. He has consistently projected strength abroad, particularly at venues like the Munich Security Conference. Foreign policy ranks among President Trump's most successful arenas, with Rubio leading the charge and serving as one of its public faces.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: @SecRubio's widely acclaimed address at the Munich Security Conference pic.twitter.com/q86hij7H3L — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 14, 2026

Rubio has also quickly emerged as the president’s go-to man, delivering results wherever he’s needed. To MAGA, that signals not only that he understands the president’s agenda, but that he’s capable of delivering what the movement wants.

While Vice President JD Vance still leads as the most popular heir to President Trump's legacy, Rubio has quickly closed the gap and remains a contender.

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