Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the favorite to succeed President Trump, according to the Kalshi prediction market. Rubio has overtaken Vice President JD Vance and California Governor Gavin Newsom, holding a 20 percent chance of winning. Vance and Newsom trail closely behind at 18 and 17 percent, respectively.

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Secretary Marco Rubio has now surged to become the FAVORITE to win the 2028 Presidential Election.



He has OVERTAKEN both Gavin Newsom and J.D. Vance and now sits at a 20% chance of winning it all.



Today, Rubio dropped one of the most powerful political videos ever aired.… https://t.co/glbPAf6irf pic.twitter.com/BMjNSlYEsF — Overton (@overton_news) May 7, 2026

Secretary Rubio has focused on delivering results not headlines.



The Democrats stand no chance against him if he's the nominee in 2028. https://t.co/dMKvlOLLSo — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 6, 2026

Of course, it is still far too early to know who will ultimately emerge victorious in 2028, but Rubio’s performance in the Trump administration has been hard to ignore. The secretary of state has quickly established himself as a staunch defender of the administration, a formidable opponent for the liberal media, and one of the president’s most trusted allies.

He has even embraced a nickname bestowed on him by the media: the “Secretary of Everything.” Rubio has consistently stepped into roles beyond secretary of state, including serving as acting administrator of USAID, acting archivist of the United States, and acting national security adviser early in the second Trump administration. He has even leaned into the joke consistently and on Tuesday filled in for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is out on maternity leave.

🚨 RUBIO, on his first day as White House Press Secretary:



"All right, there's NO WAY I can figure out who to call on. I'm just gonna like press right in the middle, right there, you right there, yeah, yeah. Right in the back row."



"You can ask two questions, and I'll pick… pic.twitter.com/Bjf564lrAF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 5, 2026

President Trump himself, however, has refused to endorse either Rubio or Vance, one of whom is likely to carry on the MAGA torch.

This comes after Rubio gave a striking response to a reporter who asked about his hopes for America. His answer was deeply patriotic, optimistic, and reflective of the kind of vision Americans deserve in a future leader.

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