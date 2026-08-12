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Guess Who Mamdani Blames Now That the NYPD Has Rejected His Wife's Syria-Lebanon Security Detail

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 8:00 AM
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Guess Who Mamdani Blames Now That the NYPD Has Rejected His Wife's Syria-Lebanon Security Detail
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Yesterday, we learned that Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, would have a taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail for her trip to Syria and Lebanon, two nations on the State Department's "Do Not Travel" list. Well, it turns out that wasn't a done deal.

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New York's finest have instead rejected the request, and Mamdani is not happy about it. He's blaming his staff for the rejection.

Here's more:

A seemingly red-faced Mayor Zohran Mamdani blamed a “miscommunication” Tuesday after an awkward public clash between City Hall and NYPD officials over whether the department would provide security for his wife Rama Duwaji’s upcoming Middle East trip.

The high-profile back-and-forth appeared to end when Hizzoner asserted that Duwaji would not receive a taxpayer-funded police escort on her jaunt to Syria and Lebanon next month — despite his own senior spokesperson claiming she would the day prior.

“There was a miscommunication. She has not yet taken that trip and when she takes that trip it will be without any NYPD detail,” Mamdani told PIX11, when asked about The Post’s Monday report.

According to The New York Post, the trip was not for official city business, but for Duwaji to "visit family," and an NYPD spokesperson said, "The NYPD does not send officers to countries with level four travel advisories for discretionary reasons not linked to investigative work."

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Mamdani spokeswoman Dora Pekec had previously said the NYPD itself had recommended the security detail.

We were stunned that the NYPD would put its officers in such a dangerous situation. Turns out they wouldn't, but Mamdani and Duwaji did not care.

"We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety," Mamdani wrote in 2020 before calling to defund the agency. Guess they haven't forgotten that.

They'd also use the police to enforce their policies and arrest their political opponents. They only want to defund the police and abolish prisons insofar as it concerns violent criminals.

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The irony and hypocrisy are so thick you could cut it with a knife.

You cannot make this up.

Probably. We're guessing it's not exactly fun working in Mamdani's office.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics NEW YORK | STATE DEPARTMENT | SYRIA | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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