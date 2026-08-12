Guess Who Mamdani Blames Now That the NYPD Has Rejected His Wife's Syria-Lebanon Security Detail

Yesterday, we learned that Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, would have a taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail for her trip to Syria and Lebanon, two nations on the State Department's "Do Not Travel" list. Well, it turns out that wasn't a done deal.

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New York's finest have instead rejected the request, and Mamdani is not happy about it. He's blaming his staff for the rejection.

Mamdani blames his staff after NYPD denies NYC's first lady a police escort to the Middle East https://t.co/NtN6FOuEXl pic.twitter.com/61zDjqOLzF — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2026

Here's more:

A seemingly red-faced Mayor Zohran Mamdani blamed a “miscommunication” Tuesday after an awkward public clash between City Hall and NYPD officials over whether the department would provide security for his wife Rama Duwaji’s upcoming Middle East trip. The high-profile back-and-forth appeared to end when Hizzoner asserted that Duwaji would not receive a taxpayer-funded police escort on her jaunt to Syria and Lebanon next month — despite his own senior spokesperson claiming she would the day prior. “There was a miscommunication. She has not yet taken that trip and when she takes that trip it will be without any NYPD detail,” Mamdani told PIX11, when asked about The Post’s Monday report.

According to The New York Post, the trip was not for official city business, but for Duwaji to "visit family," and an NYPD spokesperson said, "The NYPD does not send officers to countries with level four travel advisories for discretionary reasons not linked to investigative work."

Mamdani spokeswoman Dora Pekec had previously said the NYPD itself had recommended the security detail.

She just wanted to look cool. With a police escort. They get taken hostage, get killed, Muslim mayor's beotch would be fine, it'd be great drama. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 11, 2026

We were stunned that the NYPD would put its officers in such a dangerous situation. Turns out they wouldn't, but Mamdani and Duwaji did not care.

"We don't need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety," Mamdani wrote in 2020 before calling to defund the agency. Guess they haven't forgotten that.

They want to abolish the police, but use them for themselves. The irony of it all. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) August 11, 2026

They'd also use the police to enforce their policies and arrest their political opponents. They only want to defund the police and abolish prisons insofar as it concerns violent criminals.

The man who wanted to defund cops … wants cops to protect his wife overseas. https://t.co/rnSyaS7Djy — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 11, 2026

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The irony and hypocrisy are so thick you could cut it with a knife.

The terror-loving nepo baby who VERBATIM demanded the NYPD be defunded NOW demands that the same officers risk their lives by traveling with his selfie-obsessed wife so she can make a personal visit to a country for which the US maintains a Level 4: do not travel advisory. https://t.co/Ii9wtUtP54 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2026

You cannot make this up.

Is this the same staff he blamed for scheduling the meeting with Iran last week? https://t.co/I7GRC9otpt — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 11, 2026

Probably. We're guessing it's not exactly fun working in Mamdani's office.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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