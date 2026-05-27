James Talarico Is Going to Pretend to Be a Moderate to Try and Defeat Ken Paxton

John Cornyn's Thrashing Drove a Stake Through the Heart of the GOP Establishment
John Cornyn's Thrashing Drove a Stake Through the Heart of the GOP Establishment
The South Carolina Redistricting Foul-Up Is Riddled With Irony and Disappointment
The South Carolina Redistricting Foul-Up Is Riddled With Irony and Disappointment
Why Every DNC Member From This District Just Ripped Into Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Why Every DNC Member From This District Just Ripped Into Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Hundreds Protest Zohran Mamdani Outside Gracie Mansion
Hundreds Protest Zohran Mamdani Outside Gracie Mansion
The House Oversight Committee Is Demanding Answers From Newsom Over Prisoner Tablet Scandal
The House Oversight Committee Is Demanding Answers From Newsom Over Prisoner Tablet Scanda...
Fort Worth High School's New Principal Is a Woke Dream but She Was a Nightmare for the District
Fort Worth High School's New Principal Is a Woke Dream but She Was...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Despises Chicago Police, Unless They're on His Security Detail
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Despises Chicago Police, Unless They're on His Security Deta...
The Minneapolis Police Chief Has Resigned, Proving the Department Is a Mess
The Minneapolis Police Chief Has Resigned, Proving the Department Is a Mess
New York's Proposed Solution to Trump's Weaponization Trust Fund Is Wildly Unconstitutional
New York's Proposed Solution to Trump's Weaponization Trust Fund Is Wildly Unconstitutiona...
Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs Was Arrested on Some Pretty Serious Charges
Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs Was Arrested on Some Pretty Serious Charges
Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific
Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific
There Is a Hunger Strike at a New Jersey ICE Detention Facility. Here's Tom Homan's Response
There Is a Hunger Strike at a New Jersey ICE Detention Facility. Here's...
Did Karen Bass Just Break CA Election Law?
Did Karen Bass Just Break CA Election Law?
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for Freedom 250 Celebration
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for Freedom 250 Celebration
Tipsheet

James Talarico Is Going to Pretend to Be a Moderate to Try and Defeat Ken Paxton

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 9:00 AM
James Talarico Is Going to Pretend to Be a Moderate to Try and Defeat Ken Paxton
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton absolutely trounced Senator John Cornyn in last night's Texas runoff election. Paxton won with just over 63 percent of the vote, and he will go on to face Democrat James Talarico in the general election this fall.

Advertisement

Talarico is a radical Leftist and pastor who uses his twisted version of Christianity as the basis of his politics. He believes God is non-binary and that displaying the Ten Commandments in public is an act of violence. He also believes the Bible condones abortion.

But — like all Leftists — Talarico is going to try to run as a moderate during the campaign, and he's already begun trying to distance himself from the radical, progressive things he's said.

"They're going to throw everything they've got at us," Talarico said. "They're going to dig up all kinds of, you know, old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light because this is the only playbook they have in 2026."

The Left loves to do this. They say and do insane things, and when Republicans point it out, they play the 'Republicans pounce!' card.

Recommended

Remember Those Tapes Showing That Joe Biden Retained Classified Information? Well... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ABORTION KEN PAXTON TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

As Lensman points out, that's what Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia. 

How'd that work out for them?

It seems the Democrats are already in damage control mode.

Then why do Democrats repeatedly make them issues? If they're 'not issues,' no Democrat should answer questions about them.

That's what Talarico is claiming.

Here's an example of the things Talarico will claim Republicans are taking 'out of context:' his stance on abortion.

Advertisement

There are many things Jesus doesn't talk about in the Bible, of course.

So arson is okay, because Jesus never mentioned it. 

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart." That's from Jeremiah 1:5, but Talarico will argue the words didn't come out of Jesus' mouth so they don't count.

Advertisement

Jesus never said anything about AR-15s, so owning them is okay with the Bible, too. That argument won't hold up with Talarico, and it'd be lovely to watch someone ask him about this to see what he says.

That's why Talarico is now trying to distance himself from stuff like this. But Talarico believes abortion is Biblical, he believes God is non-binary, he believes Jesus isn't meant to be worshipped. That's who Talarico is, and he's not fit for Texas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember Those Tapes Showing That Joe Biden Retained Classified Information? Well... Matt Vespa
There Is a Hunger Strike at a New Jersey ICE Detention Facility. Here's Tom Homan's Response Dmitri Bolt
John Cornyn's Thrashing Drove a Stake Through the Heart of the GOP Establishment Matt Vespa
Did Karen Bass Just Break CA Election Law? Dmitri Bolt
America Is Not Caught in a 'Thucydides Trap'! Victor Davis Hanson
Fort Worth High School's New Principal Is a Woke Dream but She Was a Nightmare for the District Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Remember Those Tapes Showing That Joe Biden Retained Classified Information? Well... Matt Vespa
Advertisement