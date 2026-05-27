James Talarico Is Going to Pretend to Be a Moderate to Try and Defeat Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton absolutely trounced Senator John Cornyn in last night's Texas runoff election. Paxton won with just over 63 percent of the vote, and he will go on to face Democrat James Talarico in the general election this fall.
Talarico is a radical Leftist and pastor who uses his twisted version of Christianity as the basis of his politics. He believes God is non-binary and that displaying the Ten Commandments in public is an act of violence. He also believes the Bible condones abortion.
But — like all Leftists — Talarico is going to try to run as a moderate during the campaign, and he's already begun trying to distance himself from the radical, progressive things he's said.
Talarico: "They're going to dig up all kinds of old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026
Translation: I’m going to try to distance myself from my own words and beliefs so I can pretend to be a moderate until after I’m elected. pic.twitter.com/0vAfMtGL7i
"They're going to throw everything they've got at us," Talarico said. "They're going to dig up all kinds of, you know, old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light because this is the only playbook they have in 2026."
The Left loves to do this. They say and do insane things, and when Republicans point it out, they play the 'Republicans pounce!' card.
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As Lensman points out, that's what Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia.
Spanberger playbook pic.twitter.com/Yof5ogoMPP— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026
How'd that work out for them?
God is non-binary.— Gary Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) May 27, 2026
There are six genders.
Jesus never said He should be worshipped.
God is pro-choice.
My faith actually supports abortion.
God gave Mary the choice to abort Jesus.
Any need to keep going here?
It seems the Democrats are already in damage control mode.
The CNN NewsNight Panel is unglued tonight.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2026
In response to the reminder that radical Texas Democrat James Talarico thinks there are 6 genders and that the American flag is a complicated symbol, Keith Boykin says those are “not real issues.”
Democrats in DAMAGE control. pic.twitter.com/XVcdtmntl6
Then why do Democrats repeatedly make them issues? If they're 'not issues,' no Democrat should answer questions about them.
They're going to take "God is non-binary" out of context? https://t.co/lRZ91F9b6J— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 27, 2026
That's what Talarico is claiming.
Here's an example of the things Talarico will claim Republicans are taking 'out of context:' his stance on abortion.
James Talarico: “I trust women to make decisions about their own bodies. I don’t think that’s a place for government. That’s a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith. Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion.” pic.twitter.com/dalwu6JP6F— TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 26, 2026
There are many things Jesus doesn't talk about in the Bible, of course.
Jesus never told you not to set your neighbor’s house on fire either.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 26, 2026
He wasn’t trying to provide a comprehensive list of sins.
What heretical, evil way to spin Jesus’ message. https://t.co/eFU1QtOKMF
So arson is okay, because Jesus never mentioned it.
"Anything that Jesus didn't explicitly mention is permissible" is a ridiculous argument.— Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 27, 2026
In any case, the Bible isn't silent on murder or the value of human life. https://t.co/eWjLzFT6vp
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart." That's from Jeremiah 1:5, but Talarico will argue the words didn't come out of Jesus' mouth so they don't count.
The bible is also silent about machine guns, but I am pretty sure that Talarico wouldn't claim that government shouldn't regulate them because of it. https://t.co/M4l7uyCk15— AG (@AGHamilton29) May 26, 2026
Jesus never said anything about AR-15s, so owning them is okay with the Bible, too. That argument won't hold up with Talarico, and it'd be lovely to watch someone ask him about this to see what he says.
This is a genuinely crazy hill to die on.— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 26, 2026
Dude, you are in Texas. You are most likely running against Paxton. To win, you need to convince people you aren’t a wack job. Saying heretical stuff for out-of-state social media “yes kings” is the opposite of that. https://t.co/UgpPAp45yp
That's why Talarico is now trying to distance himself from stuff like this. But Talarico believes abortion is Biblical, he believes God is non-binary, he believes Jesus isn't meant to be worshipped. That's who Talarico is, and he's not fit for Texas.
Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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