James Talarico Is Going to Pretend to Be a Moderate to Try and Defeat Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton absolutely trounced Senator John Cornyn in last night's Texas runoff election. Paxton won with just over 63 percent of the vote, and he will go on to face Democrat James Talarico in the general election this fall.

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Talarico is a radical Leftist and pastor who uses his twisted version of Christianity as the basis of his politics. He believes God is non-binary and that displaying the Ten Commandments in public is an act of violence. He also believes the Bible condones abortion.

But — like all Leftists — Talarico is going to try to run as a moderate during the campaign, and he's already begun trying to distance himself from the radical, progressive things he's said.

Talarico: "They're going to dig up all kinds of old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light."



Translation: I’m going to try to distance myself from my own words and beliefs so I can pretend to be a moderate until after I’m elected. pic.twitter.com/0vAfMtGL7i — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

"They're going to throw everything they've got at us," Talarico said. "They're going to dig up all kinds of, you know, old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light because this is the only playbook they have in 2026."

The Left loves to do this. They say and do insane things, and when Republicans point it out, they play the 'Republicans pounce!' card.

As Lensman points out, that's what Abigail Spanberger did in Virginia.

How'd that work out for them?

God is non-binary.

There are six genders.

Jesus never said He should be worshipped.

God is pro-choice.

My faith actually supports abortion.

God gave Mary the choice to abort Jesus.



Any need to keep going here? — Gary Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) May 27, 2026

It seems the Democrats are already in damage control mode.

The CNN NewsNight Panel is unglued tonight.



In response to the reminder that radical Texas Democrat James Talarico thinks there are 6 genders and that the American flag is a complicated symbol, Keith Boykin says those are “not real issues.”



Democrats in DAMAGE control. pic.twitter.com/XVcdtmntl6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2026

Then why do Democrats repeatedly make them issues? If they're 'not issues,' no Democrat should answer questions about them.

They're going to take "God is non-binary" out of context? https://t.co/lRZ91F9b6J — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 27, 2026

That's what Talarico is claiming.

Here's an example of the things Talarico will claim Republicans are taking 'out of context:' his stance on abortion.

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James Talarico: “I trust women to make decisions about their own bodies. I don’t think that’s a place for government. That’s a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith. Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion.” pic.twitter.com/dalwu6JP6F — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 26, 2026

There are many things Jesus doesn't talk about in the Bible, of course.

Jesus never told you not to set your neighbor’s house on fire either.



He wasn’t trying to provide a comprehensive list of sins.



What heretical, evil way to spin Jesus’ message. https://t.co/eFU1QtOKMF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 26, 2026

So arson is okay, because Jesus never mentioned it.

"Anything that Jesus didn't explicitly mention is permissible" is a ridiculous argument.



In any case, the Bible isn't silent on murder or the value of human life. https://t.co/eWjLzFT6vp — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 27, 2026

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart." That's from Jeremiah 1:5, but Talarico will argue the words didn't come out of Jesus' mouth so they don't count.

The bible is also silent about machine guns, but I am pretty sure that Talarico wouldn't claim that government shouldn't regulate them because of it. https://t.co/M4l7uyCk15 — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 26, 2026

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Jesus never said anything about AR-15s, so owning them is okay with the Bible, too. That argument won't hold up with Talarico, and it'd be lovely to watch someone ask him about this to see what he says.

This is a genuinely crazy hill to die on.



Dude, you are in Texas. You are most likely running against Paxton. To win, you need to convince people you aren’t a wack job. Saying heretical stuff for out-of-state social media “yes kings” is the opposite of that. https://t.co/UgpPAp45yp — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) May 26, 2026

That's why Talarico is now trying to distance himself from stuff like this. But Talarico believes abortion is Biblical, he believes God is non-binary, he believes Jesus isn't meant to be worshipped. That's who Talarico is, and he's not fit for Texas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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