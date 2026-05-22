Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas

We're not sure who told Democrats that running a veganism-loving, 'God is nonbinary' woke pastor for Senate in Texas was a good idea. Whoever that person is, the Republicans should thank them, because Talarico's campaign is about to go over like a lead balloon.

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A brutal new ad shows just how wrong Talarico is for Texas and America.

NEW AD:



Low T Talarico is too WEAK and WEIRD for Texas. #TXsen pic.twitter.com/B6wL7pto4S — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) May 21, 2026

Oof.

Talarico is doomed by this ad. He was never a moderate. A weird extremist who is in the mainstream of the modern Democrat party. — Dowden's Historic Headlines (@HistoricLines) May 22, 2026

Democrats have often played the 'moderate' bait-and-switch. They did it with Barack Obama in 2008 and more recently with Abigail Spanberger in Virginia. They're radicals, and while they largely hide it on the campaign trail, Talarico is out and open about just how far Left he is.

Yeah—he’s cooked.



If you ever feel stupid, just remember that Dems really thought this guy was going to be their version of Glenn Youngkin or something. pic.twitter.com/94j5bHaBPl — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 22, 2026

There are a lot of Leftists screaming about 'context' in these quotes.

No, we have all the context we need.

Dems are saying this ad is lying, but how is that true when all the comments come from Talarico himself they really thought that they could sneak in the most Openly LGBTQ person as a senator from Texas — Keegan Lowe (@KeeganLowe6) May 22, 2026

Democrats say it's 'lying' when someone points out the things they've said that make Democrats look bad.

Plenty of ads take things slightly out of context. That works both ways, though, and many of these clips are not — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 22, 2026

Just this week, Democrats were once again pushing the 'fine people on both sides' lie. We have no sympathy for this argument.

Talarico said these things. Multiple times. He believes them, and he'd govern with those principles.

That border quote should be on every screen, every billboard, every piece of print media, literally as many places as possible. — Justin (@jheiser41261) May 22, 2026

Yes, it should.

The idiots think the guy is competitive before a single dollar of negative advertising has been run against him. 😂 — Denver Bob (@DenverBob2) May 22, 2026

Jasmine Crockett was even worse. Think about that for a moment. But what happened to 'Black representation' in Congress, Democrats?

On top of all this, he openly admits that he’s sometimes afraid to call himself a Christian, and says that loving America alongside loving Jesus is a cancer on Christianity. That is a disgraceful thing to say about a country founded on Biblical principles. — Christopher Aldana (@chrisaldanaLLC) May 22, 2026

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Yes, it is.

Democrats great white hope is a freakshow https://t.co/XKSJGeqwxf — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) May 22, 2026

No lie detected.

Its kind of crazy. If the Democrats decided to run Henry Cuellar or some Ex-Military Latino Democrat who was willing to buck his party on some issues, they legitimately could have a shot at beating Paxton. But this is their idea of a moderate. https://t.co/rIgYwZ5nBL — Bossuet the Bishop (@Scourgus) May 22, 2026

There is one moderate Democrat, and that's John Fetterman. Democrats are going to push him out of the party because they are now a party run by radicals and extremists.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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