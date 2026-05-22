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Tipsheet

Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 22, 2026 10:00 AM
Brutal New Ad Shows James Talarico Is Too Weak for Texas
AP Photo/Eric Gay

We're not sure who told Democrats that running a veganism-loving, 'God is nonbinary' woke pastor for Senate in Texas was a good idea. Whoever that person is, the Republicans should thank them, because Talarico's campaign is about to go over like a lead balloon.

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A brutal new ad shows just how wrong Talarico is for Texas and America.

Oof.

Democrats have often played the 'moderate' bait-and-switch. They did it with Barack Obama in 2008 and more recently with Abigail Spanberger in Virginia. They're radicals, and while they largely hide it on the campaign trail, Talarico is out and open about just how far Left he is.

There are a lot of Leftists screaming about 'context' in these quotes.

No, we have all the context we need.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS LGBTQ+ JAMES TALARICO

Democrats say it's 'lying' when someone points out the things they've said that make Democrats look bad.

Just this week, Democrats were once again pushing the 'fine people on both sides' lie. We have no sympathy for this argument.

Talarico said these things. Multiple times. He believes them, and he'd govern with those principles.

Yes, it should.

Jasmine Crockett was even worse. Think about that for a moment. But what happened to 'Black representation' in Congress, Democrats?

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Yes, it is.

No lie detected.

There is one moderate Democrat, and that's John Fetterman. Democrats are going to push him out of the party because they are now a party run by radicals and extremists.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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