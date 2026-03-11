The Democrats' Christian Darling Has a Very Interesting Opinion on the Ten Commandments

The Democrats are going all in on James Talarico, who is running for the Senate in Texas. It's a testament to how the Democrats don't understand Texas voters or Christians that they think Talarico is going to appeal to either of them. Talarico is radically pro-abortion, to the point he wants clinics on federal land and abortionists hired as federal employees, and says there's a Biblical basis for abortion (there isn't). He also said he loves trans children, which was so disingenuous a statement that even the woman interviewing him wasn't impressed, and that God is "non-binary."

Despite his Christian veneer, Talarico also thinks that one of the major tenets of the Christian faith — the Ten Commandments — are "violence."

James ‘God Is Non-binary’ Talarico Says Displaying Ten Commandments Is ‘Violence’ https://t.co/Pq7CaZF8fy via @BreitbartNews — Jeff Robinson, CEO and Chairman of $MRES and $MMAZ (@contrariansmind) March 11, 2026

Here's more:

Because I haven’t yet had a chance to comment on this, allow me to stop right here and announce my gratitude towards Texas Democrats for nominating James Transarico instead of Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Crockett worried me. Yeah, she’s a nut, but she’s an appealing and charismatic nut with an anti-establishment edge who might have encouraged certain groups to come out and vote for her, who likely won’t for this Transarico guy. Transarico is a nut, for sure, but he’s a bland, pasty-faced nut. He’s the Irishman Beto O’Rourke without the Kennedyesque veneer. Transarico is Mr. Rogers’ gay neighbor who lives in a tidy house all alone, unless you count his four cats and the parakeet. I don’t predict election outcomes, but I’m sure relieved super-Christian Stephen Colbert told a bunch of lies Anyway, get a load of the freak who also believes there are six genders, God is non-binary, and trans people need abortion care ... “This bill does a disservice to both Judaism and Christianity,” he says, and later adds that “This bill is doing violence to both faith traditions[.]”

Simply incredible.

James Talarico says a Texas bill to display the 10 Commandments in public schools does "violence" to both Christianity and Judaism and "has no historical basis in American history."



He also boasts that he is "a lot more religious than some of our Founding Fathers." pic.twitter.com/NGUyTou6TD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 10, 2026

That whole "thou shall not kill" thing probably bothers him, given his stance on abortion.

36 not married, never had a girlfriend, dreams about trans kids, and everyone in every religion is more religious than Christians. Yeah we really have to worry about this little dweeb getting more votes than ever before here in Texas. The Hispanics alone are going to laugh his… — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) March 10, 2026

Why are Democrats losing Hispanic voters?

Guys like Talarico. That's why.

Democrat Texas senate candidate James "I'm a moderate, I swear" Talarico says the 10 commandments are "violence" against Christians https://t.co/2O61MLrtaB — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) March 10, 2026

Make it make sense.

He also said displaying the Ten Commandments is "deeply un-Christian."

.@JamesTalarico calls out bill forcing schools to display the Ten Commandments:



"This bill is not only unconstitutional, it's not only un-American, it's also deeply un-Christian.



In scripture it says faith without works is dead. Instead of bringing a bill that will feed the… pic.twitter.com/VGeM1WZqEo — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) December 23, 2025

But there was something Talarico supported displaying in schools: sexually explicit books.

Texas Democrat slams Ten Commandments in schools after giving pass to sexually explicit books https://t.co/OjqJ3ogIY6 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 11, 2023

How angry does Jasmine Crockett have to be right now that the Democrats passed her over for Temu Beto O'Rourke? If we were her, we'd be pretty darned livid.

