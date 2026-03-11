Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
Cubans Make Shocking Plea to Trump
What God Does James Talarico Worship?
Did You Catch What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Trump's Military Action Against Iran?
Ted Cruz Says This Threat Has 'Never Been Higher'
Democrats Are 'Serene' With Making Americans Suffer Amid Shutdown
Iran Threatens to Force Oil Prices Over $200 a Barrel
The February Inflation Report Is Here
Doug Burgum Slams Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for California Gas Prices
The 3 Big Lies About the Iran War
Tipsheet

The Democrats' Christian Darling Has a Very Interesting Opinion on the Ten Commandments

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 11, 2026 8:30 AM
The Democrats' Christian Darling Has a Very Interesting Opinion on the Ten Commandments
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrats are going all in on James Talarico, who is running for the Senate in Texas. It's a testament to how the Democrats don't understand Texas voters or Christians that they think Talarico is going to appeal to either of them. Talarico is radically pro-abortion, to the point he wants clinics on federal land and abortionists hired as federal employees, and says there's a Biblical basis for abortion (there isn't). He also said he loves trans children, which was so disingenuous a statement that even the woman interviewing him wasn't impressed, and that God is "non-binary."

Despite his Christian veneer, Talarico also thinks that one of the major tenets of the Christian faith — the Ten Commandments — are "violence."

Here's more:

Because I haven’t yet had a chance to comment on this, allow me to stop right here and announce my gratitude towards Texas Democrats for nominating James Transarico instead of Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Crockett worried me. Yeah, she’s a nut, but she’s an appealing and charismatic nut with an anti-establishment edge who might have encouraged certain groups to come out and vote for her, who likely won’t for this Transarico guy.

Transarico is a nut, for sure, but he’s a bland, pasty-faced nut. He’s the Irishman Beto O’Rourke without the Kennedyesque veneer. Transarico is Mr. Rogers’ gay neighbor who lives in a tidy house all alone, unless you count his four cats and the parakeet.

I don’t predict election outcomes, but I’m sure relieved super-Christian Stephen Colbert told a bunch of lies Anyway, get a load of the freak who also believes there are six genders, God is non-binary, and trans people need abortion care ...

“This bill does a disservice to both Judaism and Christianity,” he says, and later adds that “This bill is doing violence to both faith traditions[.]”

Related:

ABORTION CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Simply incredible.

That whole "thou shall not kill" thing probably bothers him, given his stance on abortion.

Why are Democrats losing Hispanic voters?

Guys like Talarico. That's why.

Make it make sense.

He also said displaying the Ten Commandments is "deeply un-Christian."

But there was something Talarico supported displaying in schools: sexually explicit books.

How angry does Jasmine Crockett have to be right now that the Democrats passed her over for Temu Beto O'Rourke? If we were her, we'd be pretty darned livid.

