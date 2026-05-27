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Tipsheet

Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 7:30 AM
Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program is a frightening, efficient killing machine. Canada now euthanizes more people than they do dogs, and the number of Canadians killed by euthanasia exceeds the number of Americans killed by gun violence.

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There's another story out of Canada and it's MAiD program that should make us all oppose government-sanctioned assisted suicide. A man with a history of inflammatory bowel disease was outside a Tim Horton's when Dr. James MacLean told him he qualified for the MAiD program, and later drove him to the hospital to be euthanized.

Here's more:

As first reported Monday by the The Globe and Mail, the doctor’s case is raising new concerns about MAID’s oversight and accountability.

“What is striking is not only the seriousness of the concerns identified in these cases, but the limited regulatory response,” said Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician and former member of the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario’s MAID death review committee.

As part of an investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) into two public complaints made against MacLean, an independent assessor appointed to review a number of MacLean’s charts concluded that he “did not meet the standard of practice of the profession, displayed a lack of judgment and that his conduct exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury in five out of twenty charts reviewed,” according to a summary decision of the college’s inquiries, complaints and reports committee.

MacLean was called before the committee to be verbally “cautioned” with respect to the MAID complaints.

In addition to agreeing to mandatory clinical supervision for at least six months as part of an “undertaking” with the college, MacLean will undergo ongoing review of his MAID patient charts and mandatory professional education related to MAID, consent, documentation, professional boundaries and professional behaviour.

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Related:

CANADA HEALTHCARE

But it gets even worse. MacLean also botched another assisted suicide when he forgot to give the patient one of the three medications used in euthanasia and that patient began breathing again.

Just horrifying.

It's evil and cruel.

It's one way to address the wait times in the Canadian socialized healthcare system.

"There's a much better moral argument for invading Canada and deposing its regime than invading or bombing any country 10 thousand miles away. Industrial scale eugenics and mass murder happening right next door," Walsh wrote.

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It's breathtaking how far Canada has fallen.

Haim wrote, "Family wasn’t told, couldn't even say goodbye. Yet, the only consequence is a verbal reprimand and 6 months of supervision. When the State imposes such a high burden of inhuman indignity on its citizens, those citizens have an obligation to repay that imposition with one of their own - the cost can be nothing less than the life of a petty tyrant."

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That's (D)ifferent. The Left doesn't want criminals to die. In Canada, the largest number of MAiD recipients are wealthy and white, according to Canadian officials. Removing them from society is a good thing, according to the Left.

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