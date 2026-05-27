Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific

Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program is a frightening, efficient killing machine. Canada now euthanizes more people than they do dogs, and the number of Canadians killed by euthanasia exceeds the number of Americans killed by gun violence.

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There's another story out of Canada and it's MAiD program that should make us all oppose government-sanctioned assisted suicide. A man with a history of inflammatory bowel disease was outside a Tim Horton's when Dr. James MacLean told him he qualified for the MAiD program, and later drove him to the hospital to be euthanized.

Ontario man dies of MAID after being assessed outside Tim Hortons https://t.co/oUTWrpP1My pic.twitter.com/VBsI2jOpFL — National Post (@nationalpost) May 25, 2026

Here's more:

As first reported Monday by the The Globe and Mail, the doctor’s case is raising new concerns about MAID’s oversight and accountability. “What is striking is not only the seriousness of the concerns identified in these cases, but the limited regulatory response,” said Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician and former member of the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario’s MAID death review committee. Article content As part of an investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) into two public complaints made against MacLean, an independent assessor appointed to review a number of MacLean’s charts concluded that he “did not meet the standard of practice of the profession, displayed a lack of judgment and that his conduct exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury in five out of twenty charts reviewed,” according to a summary decision of the college’s inquiries, complaints and reports committee. Article content MacLean was called before the committee to be verbally “cautioned” with respect to the MAID complaints. Article content In addition to agreeing to mandatory clinical supervision for at least six months as part of an “undertaking” with the college, MacLean will undergo ongoing review of his MAID patient charts and mandatory professional education related to MAID, consent, documentation, professional boundaries and professional behaviour.

But it gets even worse. MacLean also botched another assisted suicide when he forgot to give the patient one of the three medications used in euthanasia and that patient began breathing again.

WHAT 🤯 A man in his 40s with inflammatory bowel disease, was assessed outside a Tim Hortons, offered MAID, AND driven by the DR to the assisted suicide facility, and killed by MAID 🤯



I honestly thought this headline was fake, but it’s real



Welcome to Canada 🇨🇦 I feel sick pic.twitter.com/BKsrIm4o5U — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) May 26, 2026

Just horrifying.

It's evil and cruel.

Canada has free healthcare.

It's so effective, many patients never have to see their doctor again. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) May 27, 2026

It's one way to address the wait times in the Canadian socialized healthcare system.

A doctor met a guy at a coffee shop, assessed him for MAID, then drove him to the spot where he'd be put down. Horrors beyond comprehension happening just to our north. There's a much better moral argument for invading Canada and deposing its regime than invading or bombing any… https://t.co/0HjEoPYtRA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 26, 2026

"There's a much better moral argument for invading Canada and deposing its regime than invading or bombing any country 10 thousand miles away. Industrial scale eugenics and mass murder happening right next door," Walsh wrote.

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A Canadian doctor met a mentally ill guy with bowel problems at a Tim Hortons, told him the best treatment option for him was to die, and then drove him to the hospital to be euthanized.



Not even memes can capture the level of retardation Canada has achieved in real life https://t.co/ttq27f6FHK pic.twitter.com/u5ROVLCvzG — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) May 26, 2026

It's breathtaking how far Canada has fallen.

Canadian doc meets a 45yo Crohn’s patient one time outside a coffee shop, decides to euthanize him.



One of the reasons - "didn’t have an active social network."



Drives the guy to an industrial funeral prep facility and murders him.



Family wasn’t told, couldn't even say… https://t.co/KBjZTRz1OY — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanDHaimMD) May 26, 2026

Haim wrote, "Family wasn’t told, couldn't even say goodbye. Yet, the only consequence is a verbal reprimand and 6 months of supervision. When the State imposes such a high burden of inhuman indignity on its citizens, those citizens have an obligation to repay that imposition with one of their own - the cost can be nothing less than the life of a petty tyrant."

What I don't get is how lethal injection is both expensive and horribly painful and protracted when it's condemned criminals in the USA, and also so cheap and easy a Canadian MD can assess someone for MAID outside Tim Horton's then drive him to a murder centre for despatch https://t.co/anMsofHpS7 — Mary Harrington (@moveincircles) May 26, 2026

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That's (D)ifferent. The Left doesn't want criminals to die. In Canada, the largest number of MAiD recipients are wealthy and white, according to Canadian officials. Removing them from society is a good thing, according to the Left.

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