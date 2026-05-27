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Tipsheet

The Minneapolis Police Chief Has Resigned, Proving the Department Is a Mess

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 9:30 AM
The Minneapolis Police Chief Has Resigned, Proving the Department Is a Mess
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has resigned following an investigation into O'Hara's behavior, which found that he had interfered with a previous investigation and was facing pending discipline because of it. With O'Hara's ouster, Katie Blackwell will now run the department. She was caught lying during the Derek Chauvin trial.

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O'Hara was given a written reprimand from Mayor Jacob Frey. Here's what that reprimand said:

This letter is to inform you that I have decided to take the following disciplinary action: written reprimand. The reason for this written reprimand is that your conduct, as substantiated by a neutral investigation, constitutes serious misconduct, as described below.

An investigation into your behavior substantiated that you interfered with a prior investigation. The prior investigation included allegations that you had engaged in sexually intimate relationships with city employees ('original investigation'). The current investigation substantiated that you interfered with the original investigation by:

  • Knowingly and intentionally deleting a contact card for a City employee from your City-issued cell phone during the original investigation, in an attempt to shield that evidence of your connection to the City employee from the investigators.
  • Disregarding explicit instructions not to discuss any aspect of the original investigation with anyone, by disclosing to another City employee that your City-issued cell phone had been taken from you for the investigation

Although the investigators have concluded that the underlying allegations from the original investigation remain not substantiated, your interference with the investigation risked the integrity of the investigation and constitutes a significant breach of trust.

MPD is working diligently to re-establish trust with the community, and the MPD Chief of Police is held to a high standard. As Chief of Police of this police department, trust matters immensely. It is not secondary to the job — it is the job. Your behavior, as substantiated by the investigation, demonstrates poor judgment, is inconsistent with the level of integrity this role requires, and has made it extraordinarily difficult for you to continue effectively in your role. Your behavior, as substantiated by the investigation, is unacceptable and merits this disciplinary action.

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Related:

ABC NEWS ANDY NGO CRIME JACOB FREY

Ouch.

According to a source, the original investigation involved allegations that O'Hara impregnated a young female officer.

"Looks like the cover-up might be worse than the act itself. Wow," Grage wrote.

According to Alpha News, more than 30 complaints were filed against O'Hara during his three years as Chief. ABC News reports that 17 complaints against him remain open, and investigations into those complaints will continue even though O'Hara has resigned.

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Minneapolis is a mess.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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