Why Every DNC Member From This District Just Ripped Into Debbie Wasserman Schultz

The new maps in Florida will not be discarded, so there will be some reshuffling among Democrats. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is among those affected, and she sparked a controversy by running in a predominantly Black district. It has the potential to become a political race war, as several Black Democrats in the 20th district—where Schultz is trying to run—believe a person of color should represent that area in Congress.

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Florida judge denies temporary injunction to block newly Redistricted map



Redistricted map:

🔴 Republicans: 24 (+4)

🔵 Democrats: 4 (-4)



(+/- vs old map) pic.twitter.com/yKpEtl9V3t — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 26, 2026

Oh, it’s created drama. To her credit, Schults hasn’t backed down from the mob, claiming she is running on the issues and her experience, adding that her former district was majority Hispanic. That’s not the same thing, lady. Every member of the Democratic National Committee in the Florida 20th signed a letter condemning Schultz’s run:

Nearly every Florida member of the Democratic National Committee releases a statement to "condemn" @DWStweets decision to run in CD-20. pic.twitter.com/3TExfyVT34 — Mitch Perry (@MitchPerry18) May 26, 2026

🚨 A Florida judge declined to block the state’s new congressional map for the 2026 elections. pic.twitter.com/eHWt44TSk8 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 26, 2026

Once again, we beat Marc Elias.



Florida's new congressional district maps stand. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) May 26, 2026

Man, this could be some great Democratic Party bloodsports in the making.

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