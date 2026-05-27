VIP
America’s Stupidity Crisis
America’s Stupidity Crisis
VIP
Cornyn Never Represented the Will of His Voters
Cornyn Never Represented the Will of His Voters
John Cornyn's Thrashing Drove a Stake Through the Heart of the GOP Establishment
John Cornyn's Thrashing Drove a Stake Through the Heart of the GOP Establishment
The South Carolina Redistricting Foul-Up Is Riddled With Irony and Disappointment
The South Carolina Redistricting Foul-Up Is Riddled With Irony and Disappointment
Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a Drooling Vegetable? Well...
Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a...
About That New Congressional Map From Alabama...We're Going to Need the Supreme Court
About That New Congressional Map From Alabama...We're Going to Need the Supreme Court
Here's to a Speedy Recovery, Pam Bondi. Also, Welcome Back...Sort of
Here's to a Speedy Recovery, Pam Bondi. Also, Welcome Back...Sort of
Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs Was Arrested on Some Pretty Serious Charges
Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs Was Arrested on Some Pretty Serious Charges
Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific
Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific
Resistance Is Not Leadership
Resistance Is Not Leadership
The Right Way With Technology
The Right Way With Technology
Here's Your Texas Run-Offs Round-Up
Here's Your Texas Run-Offs Round-Up
Trump Rejects EO on AI
Trump Rejects EO on AI
Your Grocery Bill Has a New Boss
Your Grocery Bill Has a New Boss
Tipsheet

Why Every DNC Member From This District Just Ripped Into Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2026 6:50 AM
Why Every DNC Member From This District Just Ripped Into Debbie Wasserman Schultz
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The new maps in Florida will not be discarded, so there will be some reshuffling among Democrats. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is among those affected, and she sparked a controversy by running in a predominantly Black district. It has the potential to become a political race war, as several Black Democrats in the 20th district—where Schultz is trying to run—believe a person of color should represent that area in Congress. 

Advertisement

Oh, it’s created drama. To her credit, Schults hasn’t backed down from the mob, claiming she is running on the issues and her experience, adding that her former district was majority Hispanic. That’s not the same thing, lady. Every member of the Democratic National Committee in the Florida 20th signed a letter condemning Schultz’s run:

Recommended

Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a Drooling Vegetable? Well... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC FLORIDA REDISTRICTING

Man, this could be some great Democratic Party bloodsports in the making. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a Drooling Vegetable? Well... Matt Vespa
John Cornyn's Thrashing Drove a Stake Through the Heart of the GOP Establishment Matt Vespa
The Supreme Court Should Strike Down the E. Jean Carroll Verdict Betsy McCaughey
America Is Not Caught in a 'Thucydides Trap'! Victor Davis Hanson
Canada's MAiD Program Managed to Get Even More Horrific Amy Curtis
Here's to a Speedy Recovery, Pam Bondi. Also, Welcome Back...Sort of Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a Drooling Vegetable? Well... Matt Vespa
Advertisement