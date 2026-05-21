The Milwaukee Judge Who Wouldn't Protect a Domestic Abuse Victim Just Got an Insulting Promotion

Last week, we learned that Milwaukee County Judge Ana Berrios, or Ana Berrios-Schroeder, refused to revoke the communication privileges of an inmate, Amier H. Jones, who was abusing those privileges to harass and threaten a woman and children, who were victims of domestic abuse at the hands of Jones. Judge Berrios-Schroder refused to revoke Jones' communication privileges despite the fact that law enforcement reported his abuse and the District Attorney's office pushed for revocation and an increased bail.

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Jones is being held on multiple felony charges, including stalking, intimidation of a victim, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing and eluding, and recklessly endangering safety. Many of the charges carry habitual criminality enhancers. According to The Heartland Post, Jones stalked his victim for months, attacked her in her home, and pointed a gun at her.

It's another example of an activist judge putting the safety of the community and crime victims behind the supposed rights of criminals. Now, Judge Berrios-Schroeder has been named the head of the Milwaukee County Court's domestic abuse branch.

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, Milwaukee County Judge Ana Berrios-Schroeder refused to punish a domestic abuser who called his victim from jail more than 1,500 times. Today she was named the head of the Milwaukee County Court's domestic abuse branch. https://t.co/fXCu0PzGCL pic.twitter.com/TagLoikMQX — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 20, 2026

Here's more:

Judge Ana Berrios-Schroeder was named Presiding Judge of the Domestic Violence Subdivision and the Misdemeanor Division by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Chief Judge Carl Ashley. The appointments take effect August 3. Last week, Judge Berrios-Schroeder was widely criticized for her handling of the case against Amier H. Jones, Jr., who is in the Milwaukee County Jail on multiple charges, including felony stalking. While behind bars, he continued to contact his victim and made threats against her as well as a member of the Milwaukee County High Risk Domestic Violence Team who had been working on his case. According to a motion filed by prosecutors, Jones sent a message to that member from a tablet approved by the jail that read, “If this is the detective from preliminary reading this & on the case, u already on my hit list.” Jail staff immediately moved Jones to a restricted housing unit and took away his access to phones and tablets and allowed him to contact only his attorney. In a hearing May 7, though, Berrios-Schroeder reversed that move and reinstated Jones’ access to communication devices. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office had also requested that Jones’ bail be increased from $30,000 to $75,000 in light of the danger he posed to his victim and the officer he threatened, but Berrios-Schroeder denied this and kept bail at $30,000.

“I decided the onus is on him, that I would give him one opportunity,” Berrios-Schroeder said of her ruling.

This is eerily similar to the remarks made by Massachusetts Judge Janet Sanders, who knew that career criminal Tyler Brown was dangerous after he tried to murder two Boston police officers. Sanders instead 'took a risk' on Brown and sentenced Brown to just five years behind bars, and Brown recently went on a random shooting spree on a Cambridge roadway.

It's also not the first time a Milwaukee County judge has been lenient with domestic abusers. Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of obstruction in December after she helped an illegal alien evade ICE agents last April. That illegal alien, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, was in Dugan's courtroom on serious domestic abuse charges. Dugan faces up to five years in prison, and her sentencing is scheduled for June 3.

Domestic abuse survivors in Milwaukee County, as well as groups who advocate for them, should be made aware that the new head of the court's domestic abuse division is fine with inmates using their communication privileges to further abuse and terrorize their victims.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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