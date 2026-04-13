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Tipsheet

We Have a Sentencing Date for Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 8:30 AM
We Have a Sentencing Date for Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan is about to learn her fate, about six months after she was found guilty of one felony count of obstruction. 

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Dugan was arrested by the FBI last April, accused of helping an illegal immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz attempt to evade ICE agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him. Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom that day on domestic violence charges, and his victims were present and ready to testify.

Despite that, Dugan reportedly helped Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through the jury door in her courtroom and into a non-public area in order to avoid ICE agents. Flores-Ruiz was apprehended by ICE shortly after leaving the courthouse.

Dugan's attempt to get the guilty verdict tossed on the grounds that presiding Judge Lynn Adelman didn't give the jury proper instructions was rejected by the court last week.

At the time, we did not yet have a sentencing date for Dugan. 

Now we do. The sentencing will take place on June 3 at 10 am.

Dugan faces up to five years in prison.

This, sadly, is probably accurate.

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But this should be the outcome. No one is above the law, and activist judges need to be put on notice.

Reese, a retired law enforcement officer, is hearing Dugan will get 23 months, and be sent to a halfway house after 12.

But people are not optimistic.

The entire post reads:

This judge was also convicted to an offense with a base level of 12. As a public official in a position of responsibility, Judge Dugan should arguably face a tougher penalty than the average citizen. There are aspects of the sentencing guidelines that provide for harsher penalties for those who hold positions of authority.

However, I would be comfortable betting a lot of money she will not be sentenced to prison. It’s a two-tiered system of justice.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

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This is correct. According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dugan will keep her pension.

This is accurate. Dugan threw away her judicial career for it. In Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti got themselves killed for it after Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan told people to "put their bodies on the line" to resist ICE. It's insnaity, but it's what hte Left is doing these days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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