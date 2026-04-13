We Have a Sentencing Date for Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan

Former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan is about to learn her fate, about six months after she was found guilty of one felony count of obstruction.

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Dugan was arrested by the FBI last April, accused of helping an illegal immigrant named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz attempt to evade ICE agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him. Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom that day on domestic violence charges, and his victims were present and ready to testify.

Despite that, Dugan reportedly helped Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through the jury door in her courtroom and into a non-public area in order to avoid ICE agents. Flores-Ruiz was apprehended by ICE shortly after leaving the courthouse.

Dugan's attempt to get the guilty verdict tossed on the grounds that presiding Judge Lynn Adelman didn't give the jury proper instructions was rejected by the court last week.

At the time, we did not yet have a sentencing date for Dugan.

Now we do. The sentencing will take place on June 3 at 10 am.

Update: Judge Hannah Dugan will be sentenced on June 3rd 2026 at 10:00 AM. She faces a 5-year Prison sentence after being convicted of Obstruction of Federal Agents who were attempting to arrest an illegal alien at her courthouse. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) April 12, 2026

Dugan faces up to five years in prison.

I hope I'm wrong but I'm expecting she'll get about 10 minutes of probation — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 13, 2026

This, sadly, is probably accurate.

Hopefully it's maximum. I'm ok with "club fed" but a message has to be sent that officers of the court are held to the highest standards. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) April 13, 2026

But this should be the outcome. No one is above the law, and activist judges need to be put on notice.

My money says she'll serve ZERO prison time. — 🇺🇸 Coop Howard 🇺🇸 (@desolate_defend) April 12, 2026

Reese, a retired law enforcement officer, is hearing Dugan will get 23 months, and be sent to a halfway house after 12.

Some say she'll get 23 months and after 12 served, she'll go to a halfway house for the rest. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) April 13, 2026

But people are not optimistic.

I was wrongfully convicted of 18 USC 241, a crime with a base level of 12. Guidelines were 6 to 12 months as a first-time offender. We asked the judge for probation, but no dice: I was sentenced to 7 months. The judge in my case was a Democrat eager to punish a Trump supporter.… https://t.co/pkPodXxyGx — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) April 13, 2026

The entire post reads:

This judge was also convicted to an offense with a base level of 12. As a public official in a position of responsibility, Judge Dugan should arguably face a tougher penalty than the average citizen. There are aspects of the sentencing guidelines that provide for harsher penalties for those who hold positions of authority. However, I would be comfortable betting a lot of money she will not be sentenced to prison. It’s a two-tiered system of justice.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

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Ready???

Judge Hannah Dugan is still getting her pension.

And will, even if she gets locked up.

Wisconsin law doesn't mandate losing govt. pension because of criminal conviction. https://t.co/DjKxgDWpNB pic.twitter.com/wh8cvn7tdy — Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) April 13, 2026

This is correct. According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dugan will keep her pension.

Democrats will completely throw their lives away all to protect their new slave voter class.



It goes all the way up to elected officials, including the people who are supposed to be administering the law.



The US has been infiltrated by a cabal of lawless activists whose sole… https://t.co/lUELNDL7DR — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) April 13, 2026

This is accurate. Dugan threw away her judicial career for it. In Minneapolis, Renee Good and Alex Pretti got themselves killed for it after Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan told people to "put their bodies on the line" to resist ICE. It's insnaity, but it's what hte Left is doing these days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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