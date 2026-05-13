Here's Another Woke Judge Putting Criminals Ahead of Public Safety

We here at Townhall have covered countless stories of judges putting the "rights" of criminals ahead of the rights and justice for victims and families. It often has dangerous and deadly consequences, mostly recently in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where a career criminal opened fire on a road, critically wounding two innocent commuters. The suspect, Tyler Brown, has an extensive criminal history and was sentenced to a pathetic five years in prison after he tried to murder two Boston police officers in 2020.

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Now in Milwaukee County, Judge Ana Berrios is refusing to protect law enforcement and a victim, instead choosing to let an inmate keep his communication privileges despite allegations he's abusing those privileges to threaten a woman and children.

#EXCLUSIVE: This is absolutely insane. Milwaukee County Judge Ana Berrios is refusing to protect a victim and law enforcement because she thinks a jail inmate should retain communication privileges he’s allegedly abusing to threaten a woman and kids. pic.twitter.com/en4H4Oc2Pc — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) May 12, 2026

The Fraternal Order of Police Cream City Lodge #8 issued a statement on Judge Berrios. Here's what it said:

The Fraternal Order of Police Cream City Lodge #8 is raising serious concerns following a court decision that has allowed a Milwaukee County Jail inmate to continue using communication devices despite repeated violations of a no-contact order and newly issued death threats. On May 6, 2026, a Milwaukee Police Officer assigned to the Sensitive Crimes Division, Domestic Violence High Risk Team became aware that inmate Amier H. Jones had been sending threats to kill a victim in one of his domestic violence cases. These threats were transmitted using the jail’s tablet communication system. Jones has been subject to a no-contact order with the victim since January 22, 2026. Since that time, he has violated that order more than 500 times through phone and tablet communications. During a subsequent investigation, it was discovered that on May 5, 2026, Jones escalated his conduct by making threats to kill anyone, including their children, who attempted to restrict his communication privileges. He also identified and threatened the investigating officer, stating that the officer was on his “hit list.” Jones remains in custody on multiple felony cases, including stalking, intimidation of a victim, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing and eluding, and recklessly endangering safety, several with habitual criminality enhancers. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion seeking to increase Jones’ bail and to suspend his communication privileges due to the ongoing threat to the victim and the targeting of law enforcement. On May 7, 2026, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Ana Berrios denied both requests. “This situation raises serious concerns about the safety of victims, law enforcement, and the community,” said Michael S. Murphy, President of FOP Cream City Lodge #8. “An individual who has repeatedly violated a no-contact order and is now issuing death threats should not have continued access to communication tools that enable that behavior.” The FOP is calling for an immediate review of policies governing inmate communication privileges within the Milwaukee County Jail, particularly in cases involving repeated violations and credible threats of violence.

Simply incredible.

They don’t elect judges to enforce or follow the law in Milwaukee. You can raise these issues all you want but nobody is listening. Just gives her name recognition. You can’t replace these bad judges bc the voters elected them to be bad judges. — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) May 12, 2026

This writer lives in Milwaukee County, and these judges often run unopposed on the ballot. The Milwaukee County and Wisconsin GOP need to change this.

Federal charges for her--violation of civil rights of the victim. Haul her out of her house at 3AM. — NorthernContrarian (@NorthernContrar) May 12, 2026

That would be justice.

Thanks to Leftist judges and woke politicians, victims do not have rights or protections. Amier H. Jones has used his privileges to abuse a woman and children 500 times, and Judge Berrios does not care. She's allowed Jones to keep abusing the victim.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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