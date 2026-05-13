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Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Slap on the Wrist in 2020 Had This to Say About the Situation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 10:30 AM
Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Slap on the Wrist in 2020 Had This to Say About the Situation
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Earlier this week, a career criminal went on a shooting spree in Cambridge, Massachusetts, opening fire on Memorial Drive with a rifle. Two people were critically wounded by the suspect before police shot and wounded him. That man, identified as Boston resident Tyler Brown, has a lengthy criminal history. In 2020, he attempted to murder two Boston police officers. A judge handed him a five-year sentence instead of the decade-plus he faced. When Brown tried to murder two of Boston's finest, he was on probation for "stabbing and witness intimidation."

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The judge who handed Brown the light sentence was Judge Janet Sanders

A reporter went to Judge Sanders' home, and she refused to comment, saying she has "no memory of this case."

Simply incredible. Another retired judge is also defending Sanders, according to CBS News, saying that Brown's sentencing wasn't a "failure of the justice system."

"It was not a failure of the justice system, it was the proper functioning of the justice system," retired Judge Jack Lu told WBZ-TV.

Lu, the former chair of the Massachusetts Sentencing Commission, defended the sentence handed down by now-retired Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders, saying it fell within sentencing guidelines.

"The judge doesn't have a crystal ball. The judge doesn't have extra sensory perception. The judge does not have ESP," Lu said. "The judge has to do what's fair to everybody."

Was it fair to the two Boston police officers that Brown tried to murder? What about the two men now in critical condition? Was that sentencing fair to them?

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Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE JUDGES LAW AND ORDER MASSACHUSETTS

She remembers.

Exactly this.

Yes. They need to be held accountable.

And as woke law school grads become judges, this will only get worse unless it's addressed now, and with a firm hand.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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We Just Learned More About the Man Hit by a Frontier Airlines Plane, and It's Raising Eyebrows Amy Curtis
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