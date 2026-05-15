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Tipsheet

The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was Dangerous

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 1:30 PM
The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was Dangerous
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Earlier this week, Boston man Tyler Brown went on a shooting spree on a Massachusetts highway. He shot and critically wounded two people before being shot and arrested by police. In 2020, Brown tried to murder two Boston police officers. Despite the violent nature of that crime, he was only given five years behind bars by Judge Janet Sanders.

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A reporter went to Judge Sanders' home to ask her about the case, and Sanders refused to comment beyond saying she didn't remember Brown or that case. It wasn't Brown's first run-in with the law. He has a criminal history spanning two decades. This includes firearms offenses, assaults, a 2014 stabbing in Michigan, and armed robbery. He was on probation in 2020 when he tried to murder those Boston police officers.

But now the audio shows that officers advised Judge Sanders that Brown was dangerous, but she chose to ignore them.

"Mr. Brown, I do realize I'm kind of taking a chance on you," Sanders said. "When people stand up, experienced police officers, experienced probation officers, and they tell me this guy is a danger to the community. I hear that ... I can't look into a crystal ball and ... figure out what's going to happen once you get out. But I do understand that I am taking a risk here."

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Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE JUDGES LAW & ORDER MASSACHUSETTS

One of the victims is still in the hospital.

They should all quit.

There was no risk to Sanders. The risk was to the community where Brown was released.

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Brown had a 20-year history that was as close to a crystal ball as we can get. He was on probation in 2020 when he tried to murder two police officers. Judge Sanders knew this. She knew Brown's criminal history, and she gave him half the sentence prosecutors requested.

If Sanders had sentenced Brown to the maximum of 12 years, he'd still be in prison and two innocent people wouldn't have been shot.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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