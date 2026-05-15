The Massachusetts Judge Who Gave Cambridge Gunman a Light Sentence Knew He Was Dangerous

Earlier this week, Boston man Tyler Brown went on a shooting spree on a Massachusetts highway. He shot and critically wounded two people before being shot and arrested by police. In 2020, Brown tried to murder two Boston police officers. Despite the violent nature of that crime, he was only given five years behind bars by Judge Janet Sanders.

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A reporter went to Judge Sanders' home to ask her about the case, and Sanders refused to comment beyond saying she didn't remember Brown or that case. It wasn't Brown's first run-in with the law. He has a criminal history spanning two decades. This includes firearms offenses, assaults, a 2014 stabbing in Michigan, and armed robbery. He was on probation in 2020 when he tried to murder those Boston police officers.

But now the audio shows that officers advised Judge Sanders that Brown was dangerous, but she chose to ignore them.

NEW audio from the judge who released Cambridge gunman Tyler Brown



🚨 This audio is INSANE. The judge says she has been advised by experienced officers how dangerous he is but she’s ignoring them



In 2020, Tyler Brown fired on police officers and only got 5 years. He has a 20… pic.twitter.com/sOlw4IghHP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 15, 2026

"Mr. Brown, I do realize I'm kind of taking a chance on you," Sanders said. "When people stand up, experienced police officers, experienced probation officers, and they tell me this guy is a danger to the community. I hear that ... I can't look into a crystal ball and ... figure out what's going to happen once you get out. But I do understand that I am taking a risk here."

This judge is a demonstrated danger to society.



Not only must she be removed from the bench, but she should be committed to am mental hospital until such time as she no longer presents a danger to society. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) May 15, 2026

One of the victims is still in the hospital.

How are cops not totally demoralized by these judges and dangerously idiotic bail reform policies. Doing the same job over and over. Verbalizing concerns. Ignored. It’s a miracle anyone still wants to be “law enforcement”. https://t.co/qKms4kIxg7 — alice, maybe (@NotMaryAnnObv) May 15, 2026

They should all quit.

“I do understand I’m taking a risk here…”



WHAT RISK?! Said risk is actually on forced on ALL the Americans she put in danger.



What risk for the judge?

Is she getting fired?

Is she going to jail!!?



That’s the whole problem…there is NO risk for judges when they release… — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) May 15, 2026

There was no risk to Sanders. The risk was to the community where Brown was released.

As Dr. Phil says, the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

It’s not complicated.

It’s common sense! — Em-80 (@EKramer7331) May 15, 2026

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Brown had a 20-year history that was as close to a crystal ball as we can get. He was on probation in 2020 when he tried to murder two police officers. Judge Sanders knew this. She knew Brown's criminal history, and she gave him half the sentence prosecutors requested.

If Sanders had sentenced Brown to the maximum of 12 years, he'd still be in prison and two innocent people wouldn't have been shot.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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