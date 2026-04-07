Court Rejects Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan's Request to Toss Her Guilty Verdict

In December, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was found guilty of a felony obstruction charge. That verdict followed a four-day trial where the government laid out its case against Dugan, who was arrested last April by the FBI, accused of helping illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade ICE agents.

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Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's court on domestic violence charges, as were his victims, who were hoping to get justice. Instead, Dugan escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through the courtroom jury's door and into a non-public area. Despite this, ICE apprehended Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse.

Her legal team was hoping to get a judge to throw out the verdict, arguing that presiding Judge Adelman did not give the jury proper instructions.

Dugan later resigned, facing impeachment in the Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature.

Now Judge Adelman has rejected Dugan's request to toss the guilty verdict or order a new trial.

🚨 BOOM: Court just REJECTED disgraced leftist Judge Hannah Dugan’s appeal, her felony conviction for helping an illegal alien dodge DHS agents and skip deportation is OFFICIALLY UPHELD.



PUT HER IN PRISON! pic.twitter.com/P56L4Czj0L — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 6, 2026

Here's more from WISN 12:

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman denied former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's request for a new trial or a judgment of acquittal after her felony conviction in December. Adelman issued a 39-page order Monday detailing his decision. "In any event, defendant fails to show that my response to the jury's second question was wrong," Adelman wrote, adding later that the defense "fails to demonstrate that she was prejudiced by the one I gave." ... Part of the defense's argument centered on how Adelman answered several jury questions during deliberations, including whether Dugan needed to know the identity of the man agents were planning to arrest in order to be found guilty. In one response, Adelman essentially answered yes to the first count of concealing a fugitive, which Dugan was found not guilty of, and no to the second count, which she was found guilty.

We're not sure how the defense expected this to go. They asked Adelman for a new trial or to toss the verdict by accusing Adelman of not doing his job correctly. Seemed like an unwise strategy.

According to WISN, Dugan's team plans to appeal again. "We continue to maintain that Hannah Dugan acted lawfully and within her independent authority as a judge," they said in a statement. "The inconsistent jury verdicts demonstrate that the trial proceedings were flawed, and we plan to appeal."

Judge Adelman has not set a sentencing date yet, but indicated it would happen some time in June.

🚨 BREAKING: A court has officially THROWN OUT disgraced leftist Judge Hannah Dugan's appeal of her felony conviction where she tried to help an illegal alien escape DHS agents to avoid deportation



GOOD! LOCK UP the traitor 🔥



She helped an illegal SCURRY out the back door, but… pic.twitter.com/AgpfG5oatQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

"She helped an illegal SCURRY out the back door, but security cameras captured the whole thing. There's no running from this one," Daugherty wrote.

The Left, who spent the entirety of the Biden administration telling us no one is above the law, obviously meant that only to apply to Republicans. They melted down over the Dugan verdict, likening it to Nazi Germany, and attempting to pretend that judges have "immunity" when they break the law to "resist" President Trump.