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Tipsheet

Career Criminal Goes on Shooting Spree in Massachusetts

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 11, 2026 9:15 PM
Career Criminal Goes on Shooting Spree in Massachusetts
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A Boston man had been arrested after reportedly going on a shooting-spree on Cambridge streets with an AR-style rifle.

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Footage captured Brown firing his rifle down city streets indiscriminately. Two victims are reported to be in critical condition. The carnage was stopped by a Massachusetts State Trooper, who hit Brown with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Police have identified the shooter as Tyler Brown, a man with an extensive criminal history. Brown had faced prison time for an incident in 2020, where he attempted to murder two Boston police officers. Prosecutors requested that Brown receive a 10 to 12 year sentence, but a judge only handed down 5 years. At the time of the attempted murder, Brown was on probation for “stabbing and witness intimidation,” according to a local news outlet.

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CRIME FIREARMS GUN VIOLENCE MASSACHUSETTS MASS SHOOTING

Brown is being held in police custody as a local hospital.

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