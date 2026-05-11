Career Criminal Goes on Shooting Spree in Massachusetts

A Boston man had been arrested after reportedly going on a shooting-spree on Cambridge streets with an AR-style rifle.

Shocking new video shows a gunman opening fire indiscriminately on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. Police say there is no current threat to the public but the incident has shut down the usually busy road for hours on Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kPkRgUdsSf — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 11, 2026

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NEW: A madman was shooting a rifle at cars in Cambridge, MA today injuring two people.



One thing to note, in MA these rifles are illegal for law-abiding citizens to possess. pic.twitter.com/M0wYQie8dU — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) May 11, 2026

A rifle-wielding suspect opened fire on cars in Cambridge, Massachusetts, sending drivers fleeing on foot and prompting a major police response outside Boston.



Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded near Memorial Drive and River Street around 1:20 p.m. At least one… pic.twitter.com/QQWfJGcD9p — AF Post (@AFpost) May 11, 2026

Footage captured Brown firing his rifle down city streets indiscriminately. Two victims are reported to be in critical condition. The carnage was stopped by a Massachusetts State Trooper, who hit Brown with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Police have identified the shooter as Tyler Brown, a man with an extensive criminal history. Brown had faced prison time for an incident in 2020, where he attempted to murder two Boston police officers. Prosecutors requested that Brown receive a 10 to 12 year sentence, but a judge only handed down 5 years. At the time of the attempted murder, Brown was on probation for “stabbing and witness intimidation,” according to a local news outlet.

🚨🇺🇸Cambridge gunman ID'd as Tyler Brown, 46, of Boston.



In 2020 he was charged with attempting to murder Boston cops. Got 5-6 years.



DA called the sentence "disappointing" and wanted 10-12.



Released.



Now back on the streets firing at random cars...pic.twitter.com/Avwzb3kX0V https://t.co/tODHH0ciTH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 11, 2026

Brown is being held in police custody as a local hospital.

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