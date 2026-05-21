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Tipsheet

Pete Hegseth Reenlisted Former U.S. Marine Hero Joey Jones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 7:30 AM
Pete Hegseth Reenlisted Former U.S. Marine Hero Joey Jones
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that Johnny 'Joey' Jones, the Marine veteran who was wounded in a 2010 IED-related incident in Afghanistan, has re-enlisted.

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"We have the pleasure of honoring an incredible American today," Hegseth said. "It's a proud moment for me. I've had a lot of wonderful, proud moments in this job, but to look a friend in the eye, a patriot in the eye, who's given so much and now wants to sign up and give even more, is really cool. So congratulations, God bless you, and let's do this thing."

Jones is also a Fox News contributor and co-host of The Big Weekend Show.

"I get to be the guy on TV who gets pats on the back while men like these three here have given almost everything they could, shy of their life ... to this country," Jones said. "And so it just means the world to me to be here to finish a story that I started writing 21 years ago."

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Jones, who will turn 40 in July, joked that his goal is to be the oldest Marine Corps staff sergeant in the building.

"It was unfinished business," Jones said of his career after his injuries pushed him to retirement. "And today they see me put a uniform on and raise my right hand, and my job now is going to be to support ... everyone else who wears the Marine Corps uniform and the EOD badge."

"And if my job is to get coffee, or to type up paperwork, or to respond to an email, or to use the gift of gab to help them convince some engineers that we need that money or convince the Navy that we need that capability," Jones continued, "then that's what I'm going to do."

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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