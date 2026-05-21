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Tipsheet

Trump's Revenge Tour Was Epic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2026 6:55 AM
Trump's Revenge Tour Was Epic
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump stayed undefeated with his endorsements after Tuesday’s primaries, which also saw the defeat of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in his primary. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) was ousted last weekend—he’ll be searching for a new job soon. And prior to that, there were a few anti-redistricting Republicans in Indiana. It’s a revenge tour—cross the president, and you’re gone. We’re no longer tolerating the panicked scum within our ranks. And, of course, Cassidy, being a sourpuss, voted with Democrats on their absurd War Powers resolution regarding Operation Epic Fury this week. 

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So, everyone is freaking out. Good. Fear is a very powerful motivator. However, the consequences cannot be ignored; it’s possible that Cassidy and, soon, John Cornyn could become major nuisances. For now, Trump is done with Senate Republican games, especially John Thune. The man cannot close (via Axios):

Thune (R-S.D.) called it Trump's "decision." But it's Thune's problem to pass Trump's agenda, with a trio of senators the president can no longer hurt.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) has been unbowed since announcing his retirement in July 2025 after clashes with Trump.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) voted with Democrats Wednesday to advance an Iran war powers vote to debate.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has a runoff May 26 but will enter it with Trump backing someone else.

Adding to Thune's degree of difficulty: a president sick of the Senate and its rules, and rank-and-file Republicans seething over Trump's knifing of Cornyn.

"I don't understand. He [Paxton] is an ethically challenged individual," said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

"I'm supremely disappointed," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said.

Driving the news: Trump's endorsement of Paxton came in the middle of his 10-day GOP revenge tour.

Cassidy fell Saturday, failing to make the runoff in Louisiana's Senate primary.

"Horrible Congressman Thomas Massie" (R-Ky.), as the president called him, lost his primary Tuesday to the Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein.

Between the lines: The race will now be "three times more expensive" for Republicans to hold, said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), referencing Democratic nominee James Talarico setting Texas-sized fundraising records.

A Thune ally told Axios: "Republicans may keep Texas, but you broke-it-you-buy-it. MAGA Inc. just became Texas Inc."

What we're watching: The $72 billion reconciliation package will be the first test for the Senate's newly combustible environment.

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BILL CASSIDY DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN SENATE THOMAS MASSIE

That last part will be a test: the reconciliation package had to be reworked since the Senate Parliamentarian, who’s also a former Harry Reid aide, struck down some provisions. And that was before the panican caucus in the Senate gained a few members. 

We needed to gut the rot. There will be costs, but hopefully only temporary. 

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