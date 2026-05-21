Where Is This Republican Congressman? No One Knows Where He Is

Where the hell is this guy? Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ), who is also defending one of the most vulnerable districts in the 2026 cycle, has been absent for weeks. His last vote in the House was on March 5. We know he’s dealing with a health issue. He is supposedly set to return soon, whatever that timeline means. Not even Speaker Mike Johnson knows where he is (via CNN):

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Punchbowl News: Speaker Mike Johnson says he doesn’t know where Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ) is and hasn’t spoken to him in a “few weeks”



(Tom Kean was just seen in public on March 5) pic.twitter.com/c6S1wXsBeI — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 20, 2026

KEAN last voted in the House on March 5, 74 days ago. https://t.co/YyBaIgyIrR — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2026

Top House Republicans have grown increasingly concerned by Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s mysterious absence from the chamber. Now his father, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr., is seeking to offer assurances that his son will be returning soon — though he, too, declined to offer any specifics as to why the congressman has been out of the public eye for more than two months. In an interview with CNN, Kean Sr. said his son is recovering from what he described as a serious but temporary illness, pushing back on speculation surrounding the congressman’s prolonged absence from Washington. “He’s hopefully coming back soon and he’s under the care of a doctor,” Kean Sr. told CNN by phone, adding he had been seen by several doctors. “They all agree he’s going to be fine. He’s under a doctor’s care.”

Yes, I’m glad the congressman is still alive, but his constituents deserve a bit more at this point. This is turning into an Unsolved Mysteries story.

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