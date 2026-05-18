Prominent Jewish Leaders Call for a Boycott of Zohran Mamdani, Citing Surging Antisemitism

We've all seen how things are going in Zohran Mamdani's New York City. Antisemitic attacks are on the rise, with hundreds of pro-Palestine, pro-Hamas thugs descending on Jewish neighborhoods and synagogues last week, the same day The New York Times published a shameful op-ed that falsely accused Israeli forces of training dogs to rape Palestinian captives.

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Now, a prominent pro-Israel activist is calling for a boycott of Mamdani's Jewish Heritage event, which is scheduled for tonight at Gracie Mansion.

Pro-Israel activist calls for boycott of Mamdani's Jewish heritage event at Gracie Mansion https://t.co/1Uvx3v6pCq pic.twitter.com/9oc2P8H12A — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2026

Here's more:

Americans Against Antisemitism founder Dov Hikind blasted Mamdani and his artist wife, Rama Duwaji, saying the couple have been hostile to Jews through a series of controversial statements and social media posts. “Things are out of control in this city. Attacks upon Jews. Fear in the Jewish community,” said Hikind, who previously served in the state Assembly for 35 years representing heavily orthodox Jewish communities in southern Brooklyn. “I am calling on Jewish leaders not to attend this event. I plead with you to take a stand. Show pride. Have self respect,” Hikind said in a video provided to The Post that he plans to publish online. Invitations sent out by the mayor’s office called the May 18 event a “Shavuot Celebration in Honor of Jewish Heritage Month” and noted that a “festive kosher dairy menu will be served.” Shavuot begins Thursday evening. Mamdani has had a strained relationship with Jewish leaders since he ran for office last year, as he was criticized for controversial comments and stances including outspoken criticisms of Israel.

Here's Hikind himself.

I am calling on Jewish leaders not to attend this event. I plead with you to take a stand. Show pride.

Have self respect. You don’t have to go to Gracie Mansin for cheese danishes,” Hikind said in a video provided to The Post that he plans to publish online. https://t.co/1BL8P74egd pic.twitter.com/GHx2UBtLPX — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 12, 2026

"Mayor Mamdani is inviting Jewish leaders to Gracie Mansion next week for a Shavuot celebration of Jewish heritage month," Hikind said. "Things are out of control in this city. Attacks upon Jews, fear in the Jewish community. I am calling on Jewish leaders not to attend this event. I plead with you. Take a stand. Show pride. Have self-respect. The Mayor and his wife and family, they are radical Islamists, endangering the well-being of America and the Jewish community."

"He is the Mayor, you need to deal with him. I get that. You don't have to go to Gracie Mansion to hug and kiss and take pictures and undermine the entire Jewish community," Hikind continued, "You have an opportunity to be a leader and make a powerful statement. He's the Mayor, deal with him. You don't have to go to Gracie Mansion for cheese danishes. There's no need for that. Stay home. It will be a powerful message."

Given how Mamdani's wife feels about Jews, and how she cheered the Hamas terror attacks, it would be hypocritical of them to host an event celebrating the Jews they so clearly despise.

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Why? Did they hear how passionately he spoke out against the KKK-Hamas event in Brooklyn last night — Tal Sharon (@talsharon08) May 12, 2026

He can pay lip service to the antisemitic attacks, but Mamdani undid the pro-Israel policies of the Eric Adams administration and used his first veto to block a bipartisan antisemitism proposal.

Rabbi Avi Weiss is also calling for a Jewish organizations to boycott Mamdani.

Mayor @ZohranKMamdani : Slick, phony, ignorant - and a real antisemite. His latest message regarding the Nakba is beyond the pale. All Jewish organizations - ADL, AJCommittee, the NY Board of Rabbis, UJA, and others - should boycott him, refuse to meet with him, and decline to… — Rabbi Avi Weiss (@RabbiAviWeiss) May 17, 2026

"All Jewish organizations - ADL, AJCommittee, the NY Board of Rabbis, UJA, and others - should boycott him, refuse to meet with him, and decline to invite him to communal functions," Weiss wrote on X. "Hopefully, non-Jewish organizations will do the same. New York’s Jewish community has no shortage of avenues to address its needs: city council members, law enforcement, the judiciary, and countless other city officials remain accessible and willing partners."

My grandfather Rabbi Avi Weiss faced down Soviet premiers and went toe-to-toe with Mayor Dinkins over Crown Heights while Mamdani was still in diapers.



When he labels someone an antisemite and calls for a boycott, it means something. Pay attention. https://t.co/nDBm4VDt27 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 17, 2026

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Is this the start of pushback against Mamdani and his anti-Israel, antisemitic policies? It sure seems to be. We'll see what happens with the dinner tonight and how Jewish communities respond to calls to boycott Mamdani. A message needs to be sent that his policies will not be tolerated, even if he feigns outrage at swastikas and swastika flags.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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