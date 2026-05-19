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GOODBYE: Thomas Massie Ousted in KY Primary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2026 7:45 PM
GOODBYE: Thomas Massie Ousted in KY Primary
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s over. 

Rep. Thomas Massie has been ousted by Ed Gallrein. 

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It’s remarkable, considering Massie was once seen as one of the most insulated from MAGA wrath. As the saying goes, all politics is local. However, the Kentucky Republican became a major annoyance, with his stances on border security, the big beautiful bill, and numerous other issues; he was gradually tearing himself apart. 


And now, the joyous day of reckoning has arrived. Massie is gone, and the early voting numbers made that clear. The Election Day vote also did not look good for Massie. And now, it's official (via NBC News):

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

Former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein has won the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District over Rep. Thomas Massie, NBC News projects, notching another win for President Donald Trump in his push to eliminate political rivals and roadblocks within his own party.

Gallrein beat Massie in the most explosive fight of Trump’s political pressure campaign that wended its way from Indiana and Louisiana to the Bluegrass State this month, all featuring primary challengers endorsed by the president. Gallrein was aided by an extraordinary advertising blitz fueled largely by pro-Trump and pro-Israel groups.

[…]

Known as an anti-war libertarian and deficit hawk, Massie drew ire from Trump and his allies for opposing the war in Iran, as well as the president’s “big beautiful bill” spending package. Massie, along with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also was one of the chief proponents of making public the Justice Department’s files related to investigations of late sex offender — and one-time Trump friend — Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie’s prospects of outmaneuvering Trump became even more tenuous over the final days of the race.

President Trump remains a force to be reckoned with when you go to war with him. Massie is the latest among numerous Republicans updating their resumes because they couldn’t get with the program. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to impeach the president, faced the same fate over the weekend. Before that, it was a group of anti-redistricting Republicans in the Indiana Senate. Now, Massie joins the trophy wall. 

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In hindsight, when you go here unprompted, maybe that was a sign that he knew he was cooked:

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