Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner

Just days after two Islamic terrorists allegedly threw a homemade IED into a group of anti-Islamic protesters, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is continuing to show us what "globalize the intifada" actually means. Mamdani, and his terrorist attack-loving wife just hosted Mahmoud Khalil for dinner.

Advertisement

For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship—and by profound courage.



A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana, and then held in an ICE… pic.twitter.com/6dBtLh0GeT — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 10, 2026

"A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana, and then held in an ICE facility for months. In that time, he was forced to miss the birth of his first child. All of this for exercising his First Amendment rights in protesting the ongoing genocide in Palestine," Mamdani wrote. And yet, even in the face of that cruelty, there has also been beauty. New Yorkers raising their voices in solidarity. A city refusing to look away. Mahmoud won his freedom, and a father was finally reunited with his child. Last night, as we marked the one year anniversary of his detention, Rama and I were honored to welcome Mahmoud, Noor, and their son Deen to Gracie Mansion to break our fast together.Mahmoud is a New Yorker, and he belongs in New York City."

Of course, Jake Lang and his fellow protesters were also exercising their First Amendment rights by objecting to Islam, but Mamdani labeled them "white supremacists."

Here's a reminder of what Khalil said and supported, which means Mamdani and his wife support it, too.

This is what the campus group founded by the mayor of New York City's honored guest posted. https://t.co/dffMyV1egk pic.twitter.com/shWqweFvTA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2026

Incredible. Simply incredible.

i mean, shocking you’d invite someone who agrees with your wife that jews deserved to die on october 7th — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 10, 2026

It's totally not shocking.

In NYC, terrorist sympathizers have a seat at Zohran Mamdani’s table.



Mahmoud Khalil should be deported, not fluffed by the Mayor of the City of New York.



Disgraceful. — RJC (@RJC) March 10, 2026

Absolutely disgraceful, but completely on-brand.

He deserves to be deported and you deserve to be impeached. https://t.co/dzEowZp8eX — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 10, 2026

Yes to both.

Mahmud Khalil's organization.



Anyone who fights'for the total eradication of Western civilization has no place on New York..

Or in the States.



This is who mayor @ZohranKMamdani invites to City Hall.



New Yorkers. WTF? pic.twitter.com/QECC8VrrUy — An Israeli mother (@IsraMum) March 10, 2026

Khalil hates the U.S. and Israel.

It's amazing how Mahmoud Khalil was part of an organization that claimed to be fighting for the "total eradication of western civilization" yet is doing everything in his power to stay in the US and not be sent back to where he belongs! https://t.co/nLv5A5fVZ8 pic.twitter.com/aamjd0Zhd3 — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

He can't destroy the U.S. if he's not here.

NYC has a SERIOUS problem. They have a mayor who cares about one thing and one thing only.



Mamdani doesn't seem to care that he murdered more than 18 homeless people last month in the cold, nor picked up the trash or plowed the snow for 3 weeks.



Have fun NYC https://t.co/k4iee06SgK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2026

This is what New Yorkers voted for.

You can say whatever you want about Mahmoud Khalil but he’s had a better year than all those homeless people who froze to death. https://t.co/faGmMUhkVX — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 10, 2026

This is very true. And now we know where New Yorkers — Jewish, homeless, and otherwise — know where they stand.

Here’s your friend Mahmoud Khalil referring to Hamas as ‘we.’ https://t.co/ntwTsTGq0f pic.twitter.com/JMMYfk2PGt — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 10, 2026

It's all connected. Khalil likes Hamas, so does Mamdani's wife.

Mahmoud Khalil last year: “We are fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”



Tonight, is invited to the NYC Mayor’s mansion to eat with Zohran Mamdani.



Wake up—do you not see what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/kqqwZ1wNrm — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 10, 2026

Everyone needs to wake up.

Advertisement

This is who the Mayor of New York City hosted tonight. The quotes mean "Death to America" https://t.co/dffMyV1egk pic.twitter.com/VugQR8ndGg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2026

"Death to America."

Mahmoud Khalil’s org: “We are fightng for the total eradication of Western civilization.”



Mamdani just hosted him as an honored guest in his mansion. https://t.co/s7e23RRh8E pic.twitter.com/hgTwLVdHVu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2026

This is who, and what, Mamdani supports.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.