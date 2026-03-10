An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
An Assault Weapons Ban Is Heading to Spanberger's Desk. Here's What to Expect.
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 10, 2026 7:30 AM
Look Who Zohran Mamdani Just Invited to Dinner
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Just days after two Islamic terrorists allegedly threw a homemade IED into a group of anti-Islamic protesters, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is continuing to show us what "globalize the intifada" actually means. Mamdani, and his terrorist attack-loving wife just hosted Mahmoud Khalil for dinner.

"A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana, and then held in an ICE facility for months. In that time, he was forced to miss the birth of his first child. All of this for exercising his First Amendment rights in protesting the ongoing genocide in Palestine," Mamdani wrote. And yet, even in the face of that cruelty, there has also been beauty. New Yorkers raising their voices in solidarity. A city refusing to look away. Mahmoud won his freedom, and a father was finally reunited with his child. Last night, as we marked the one year anniversary of his detention, Rama and I were honored to welcome Mahmoud, Noor, and their son Deen to Gracie Mansion to break our fast together.Mahmoud is a New Yorker, and he belongs in New York City."

Of course, Jake Lang and his fellow protesters were also exercising their First Amendment rights by objecting to Islam, but Mamdani labeled them "white supremacists." 

Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Panel Over Alleged Iranian Elementary School Strike Dmitri Bolt
Here's a reminder of what Khalil said and supported, which means Mamdani and his wife support it, too.

Incredible. Simply incredible.

It's totally not shocking.

Absolutely disgraceful, but completely on-brand.

Yes to both.

Khalil hates the U.S. and Israel.

He can't destroy the U.S. if he's not here.

This is what New Yorkers voted for.

This is very true. And now we know where New Yorkers — Jewish, homeless, and otherwise — know where they stand.

It's all connected. Khalil likes Hamas, so does Mamdani's wife.

Everyone needs to wake up.

"Death to America."

This is who, and what, Mamdani supports.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

