Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 10, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Wait, there was another terrorist who dined with Zohran Mamdani at Gracie Mansion? It was bad enough when it was reported that Mahmoud Khalil had a Ramadan dinner at the mayor’s residence. But he wasn’t the only terrorist with whom the mayor has gotten cozy publicly, as the Washington Free Beacon found out. There was no dinner, but it seems Gracie Mansion will soon become a jihad bed-and-breakfast. And yes, this isn’t the most earth-shattering news, given how this guy couldn’t condemn Hamas and has two psychos for parents (via Free Beacon):

Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D., N.Y.) celebrated Ramadan last week at a Staten Island mosque where he was introduced by an extremist who has called on Hamas to strike Tel Aviv and led a crowd in chants for "intifada." 

"He’s joining us today, straight from City Hall, to not only welcome us into this blessed month of Ramadan, but to also join the largest Muslim congregation here in Staten Island," Abdullah Akl said during his introductory remarks at the Muslim American Society (MAS) in Staten Island. "I am very excited to announce the new mayor of New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani." 

A smiling Mamdani delivered brief remarks in which he said it was "such a privilege and a pleasure" to be with Akl and the other attendees. 

Akl, the political director of MAS New York, first came to prominence in 2024 when he led a chant to "strike" Tel Aviv during a protest in New York City. Then a graduate student at Harvard Extension School, Akl called former Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida—whom Israel killed in August 2025—"our beloved," the Washington Free Beacon reported at the time. 

Mamdani is facing criticism for refusing to grasp the totality of the recent ISIS-inspired IED attack that occurred outside the mansion. It’s not white supremacy, you dense, clown. It’s the company you keep, and you, Mr. Mayor, are beholden to a harem of leftist whores and anti-Israel clowns. No wonder this city is falling apart. 

 

