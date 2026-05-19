It's Election Day...But All Eyes Are on This Race

It’s Election Day. Texas made a big splash in the news today when President Trump endorsed Ken Paxton in the Senate runoff, sending shockwaves through DC. But tonight, all eyes are on the Bluegrass State to see if Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) can withstand Trump’s wrath. He’s fighting for his political life against a primary challenge from Ed Gallrein. We’ll also have the results for the Senate primary and who will be chosen to replace Mitch McConnell (via Courier Journal):

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Election Day is finally here. Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in Kentucky's primary elections. And we'll soon know who's moving on to November's general election in several high-profile contests, including the race for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's open seat and the GOP battle between U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie and opponent Ed Gallrein, who's backed by President Donald Trump.

Out west, it’ll be interesting to see if former NBA player Chris Dudley wins Oregon’s Republican primary for governor. He narrowly lost to John Kitzhaber in 2010. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek is also facing a primary challenge from her side of the aisle.

In Georgia, Democrats are worried that former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could become their gal for the governor's race. I forgot to mention earlier this afternoon that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is running in the GOP primary. He tried to bar state election monitors from entering his bunker as votes are tabulated tonight. It got slapped down in a lawsuit filed by Georgia Republicans.

All results will update below when the polls close:

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