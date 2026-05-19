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Massie's Concession Speech Shows You Why He Lost

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 19, 2026 9:15 PM
Massie's Concession Speech Shows You Why He Lost
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Rep. Thomas Massie has conceded his primary race to his Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein. The concession speech provided quite a few eye-opening comments that remind you just why Massie won’t be in Congress come January.

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Massie began the speech announcing his electoral loss by claiming that he had “to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” Massie, whose campaign sent out a last-resort fake text to trick voters into believing that he had been endorsed by President Donald Trump in the current cycle, claimed that “we’ve been honorable the whole time, and we are going to stay that way.”

Massie continued his “honorable” concession by staying that, rather than being rejected by his district, his seat was bought, and again concluded that Gallrein and company “used a lot of dirty tricks” while his campaign “we never threw a foul ball.”

To end the night, Massie (despite having a very early exit from his primary election night) indicated that he may throw his hat in the ring and run for the Oval Office in 2028 to the cheers of his election party crowd.

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2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY THOMAS MASSIE

Gallrein likewise delivered an election night speech in which he promised to advance Trump’s agenda as well as “put America first and Kentucky always.”

Gallrein will take on Democrat nominee Melissa Strange for control of Kentucky’s Fourth District in November.

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