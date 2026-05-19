Massie's Concession Speech Shows You Why He Lost

Rep. Thomas Massie has conceded his primary race to his Trump-endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein. The concession speech provided quite a few eye-opening comments that remind you just why Massie won’t be in Congress come January.

Advertisement

Massie began the speech announcing his electoral loss by claiming that he had “to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” Massie, whose campaign sent out a last-resort fake text to trick voters into believing that he had been endorsed by President Donald Trump in the current cycle, claimed that “we’ve been honorable the whole time, and we are going to stay that way.”

🚨 JUST IN — REP. THOMAS MASSIE CONCEDES: "I would've come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede."



"And it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv."



"I have called and conceded the race." pic.twitter.com/8Y70wGzp36 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Massie continued his “honorable” concession by staying that, rather than being rejected by his district, his seat was bought, and again concluded that Gallrein and company “used a lot of dirty tricks” while his campaign “we never threw a foul ball.”

🚨 NOW: Rep. Thomas Massie fumes that his seat has been "bought"



"Why did the race get so expensive? They decided to buy the seat. It got real expensive for them."



"They used a lot of dirty tricks, but we stayed the course...we didn't throw a foul ball." pic.twitter.com/3N2KOMb5Wg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

To end the night, Massie (despite having a very early exit from his primary election night) indicated that he may throw his hat in the ring and run for the Oval Office in 2028 to the cheers of his election party crowd.

🚨 NOW: Thomas Massie's election party attendees demand he runs for president



CROWD: "2028! 2028!"



MASSIE: "What happens in 2028? You want me to run for Congress again?"



CROWD: "No! President!"



MASSIE: "We'll talk about it later." pic.twitter.com/EDXXMp4dbH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Gallrein likewise delivered an election night speech in which he promised to advance Trump’s agenda as well as “put America first and Kentucky always.”

🚨 JUST IN — TRUMP-ENDORSED ED GALLREIN after defeating MASSIE: "For the same reason I entered as a Navy SEAL officer in 1983 because I had the AUDACITY to think I could make a difference..."



"...I will serve this district, my party, my NATION with that same AUDACITY to make a… pic.twitter.com/3Qm2ut30QP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Gallrein will take on Democrat nominee Melissa Strange for control of Kentucky’s Fourth District in November.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.