The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair is President Trump’s primary enforcer. He ensures that the Republicans on Capitol Hill follow orders and that the MAGA agenda is carried out. That’s what those officials do, acting as the enforcers when the president or other top leaders can’t risk burning bridges. Blair is the mastermind behind the ground game that helped Trump win Florida twice. It was this operation that caught Trump's attention, leading to a long discussion at Mar-a-Lago that made it clear to those present that Trump planned to run in 2024. He and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles have built a strong working relationship, with Wiles recognizing Blair’s political skill from his rapid rise in Florida.

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I must educate the uneducated liberals in my replies:



“But recall that progressives in autumn 2020 sued to kick the reapportionment into the Biden Administration. By law the Census was supposed to be complete by Dec. 31...”



Read more: https://t.co/9y7qeLWa3O https://t.co/qEXhOlQdCD — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) May 16, 2026

Blair was there to oversee the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill last summer. He’s the leading figure in the redistricting effort, which hit a snag in Indiana. He later spearheaded the move that led to the political downfall of several Republican Indiana lawmakers who defied the president. Now, he’s being unleashed to ensure the GOP majorities are maintained for the 2026 midterms, where voters are souring on Trump over the cost of living and gas prices.

Gas prices do need to come down, and the president’s approvals could be better, but the Democrats are in worse shape, and Blair is being tasked with overseeing the strategy to hammer the Left (via CNN):

“Sometimes you can vote your conscience, other times you have to vote with the boss,” Blair told CNN the day after the Indiana primaries, referring to President Donald Trump. “And he gets to decide when that is, because he’s elected party leader. My job is to implement that.” Called “the Oracle” by colleagues and “ruthless” even by friends, 36-year-old Blair has become one of the most powerful and feared operators in Republican politics. Within the White House, he’s seen as a potential successor to chief of staff Susie Wiles if she ever stepped down. On Capitol Hill, he has kept the party’s fragile majorities in line. Across the country, he has put recalcitrant Republicans on notice, no target too small. The bruising mid-decade redistricting battle that’s reshaping the midterm map? That’s Blair’s brainchild. Now, this millennial operative will embark on perhaps his most difficult assignment. In the coming weeks, he is expected to step away from his White House role to lead the GOP’s efforts to defend its congressional majorities — a challenging task further complicated by Trump’s sagging approval ratings, an unpopular war, persistent economic anxiety and early signs of fracture in the coalition that carried the president to victory in 2024. A plan is taking shape. The most intense focus will fall on roughly 30 to 35 House races, according to people steeped in the data. Trump’s advisers privately acknowledge that some of the sporadic voters they activated two years ago to carry the president into the White House may not return, so they are running a large, sophisticated data operation to find new ones. Fear, Blair said, will be a primary motivator. The pitch: Do you really want Democrats back in power? […] Grumbling about Blair’s midterm tactics — including, at one point, from Trump himself — peaked earlier this year when the redistricting strategy seemed in danger of unraveling. Those in Blair’s corner see him as the party’s best, and perhaps only, hope to keep the House. “I’m not totally black-pilled on the midterms because I know we have James,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican who credits Blair with rescuing her first House campaign. “In case of fire, break glass, and they did by unleashing James.”

The good news is that the Supreme Court’s Callais decision, which limited the scope of Section II of the Voting Rights Act—allowing race-based congressional apportionment—was narrowed. The entire South is now open for redistricting. Blair also recently spoke with Politico, where he says part of his plan for 2026 could be summarized in three words: Attack. Attack. Attack.

NEW: @JamesBlair47, who is leaving the WH to run Trump's midterms operation, tells me the admin’s strategy is simple: "attack, attack, attack."



Blair says Republicans see a "robust appetite" for redistricting fights after Indiana and predicts a "substantial swing of seats" for… pic.twitter.com/gRuN80mBoU — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) May 13, 2026

Blair hints that Republican donor concerns about Trump’s unspent millions are groundless, vowing GOP candidates won’t be outspent. And he spies opportunity in his opponents’ tribulations, enjoying the fratricidal warfare consuming Dems in several hard-fought primaries, including last night in Nebraska. He believes Democrats will repeat the “woke, weak and way too liberal,” mistakes of 2024, and that his strategy will be “attack, attack, attack.” But Democrats will see openings. There’s no acknowledgement of the infighting that’s beset Republicans in Texas, and may yet open the door for rising Democratic star James Talarico. There’s no acknowledgement of Trump’s abysmal polling. And there’s no attempt to confront the political catastrophe that is Trump’s war in Iran — a conflict that’s sent prices soaring with no end in sight. Blair is enjoying his moment, and his redistricting gambit is causing angst for Democrats. But Dem strategists believe the fundamentals still point in their favor this November — and that over-confidence in their opponents may yet play into their hands. Post-Indiana, what’s the game plan? That obviously sent a message. How do you leverage that? “I think it speaks for itself. We're working through everywhere that has opportunity, right? You see Louisiana taking action. You see Tennessee taking action. You see Alabama taking action … Everywhere is a little bit different, but there’s a robust appetite to level the playing field against the Democrats’ overreach. … The president's been pretty public and pretty clear about this. People should take him seriously. That was perhaps the mistake that Indiana senators made.” What is the dream world in terms of gains before the midterms? “Here's what I know: the overall efforts of our strategy will net a substantial swing of seats to Republicans, which they are rightly due based on legal application of the Constitution, census, and law.” What can you share about spending and MAGA Inc? “What we can control is money, message and coordinating with our allies. We’re doing all of those things. I’ve said on the record, we’re not going to get outspent … I’ll reserve the president’s announcements for him, but we’re going to be sufficiently armed.” What should we expect in the coming weeks and months? “We've cleared most primaries. Our guys aren't beating each other up for the most part. They're raising a bunch of money and building war chests, whereas their guys are not doing that, right? … They have incumbents getting attacked from the left, while we have a candidate who’s just sitting there building a war chest, endorsed with a clear field. We’ve also got incumbents like Mike Lawler, who’s facing a handful of people who are all killing each other while he builds his war chest. … “The Democrats are tied up in a complete ideological party split, tearing themselves apart. … They just blew $80 million on their illegal Virginia fiasco. Hakeem Jeffries humiliated himself with his big press conference two weeks ago just to be crushed in the couple weeks since. Their party is divided, they don’t have confidence in their leadership, their candidates are fighting themselves, they are wasting their money. These are all good situations for us that help us get a little closer to the prize.” Let’s talk about the war. People are not happy with the policy of this administration. And yes, things could change by November, but they might not. How do you contend with that? “Well, the Democrats will have to convince the electorate how they’re going to make their lives more affordable when they tried to raise taxes on 90 percent of Americans by $4 trillion last summer. They are all on the record for tax hikes. They’ve opposed every single tax cut. That’s going to be a tough message to stick in the center of the electorate who already don’t like Democrats. And that’s just the beginning of the contrasts we will make with them. Swing voters already think the Democratic Party's too far left, and we’re going to make sure voters know just how far left they are. They are woke, weak and way too liberal. And the whole country will be reminded of that.” So going on the attack is a big part of the strategy? “It’s always the strategy. Attack, attack, attack. And when in doubt, attack some more. The best defense is a great offense.”

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And Mr. Blair has about $400 million available to launch endless attacks against Democrats, who have poor to terrible leadership with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama, in charge.

Ten days ago, the GOP was dead in the water. Now, there’s more than a chance we keep the House.

Fix bayonets, everyone.