Flashback: Here's What Eric Swalwell Said About Biden's DOJ Going After Trump Associates

Eric Swalwell is having a bad week. He's out of the California governor's race, he's facing questions about his kids' Brazilian nanny, a billionaire buddy kicked him out of his California mansion (and is asking for a $1 million refund of campaign donations), and the Manhattan DA's office is investigating allegations of sexual assault against him.

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When he announced the suspension of his gubernatorial campaign, Swalwell said the allegations against him were false. He also released a video about the allegations, too, calling them "anonymous."

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: Eric Swalwell has DROPPED OUT of the race for Governor of California following exposés and credible r*pe allegations



GOOD RIDDANCE, LOSER!



Enjoy unemployment! 🔥



I’ll still be supporting CRIMINAL indictments against ya, bud. pic.twitter.com/OoMenVF0YB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

"A lot has been said about today through anonymous allegations and I thought it was important that you see and hear from me directly," Swalwell said. "These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They're absolutely false. They did not happen, they have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have. They also come on the eve of an election where I have been the frontrunner candidate for governor in California."

"I do not suggest to you in any way that I am perfect, or that I'm a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgement in my past," Swalwell continued, "but those mistakes are between me and my wife. And to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position. I also apologize to you if in any way you have doubted your support for me. But I think you know who I am. For over 20 years I have served the public: as a city councilman, as a member of Congress, and as a prosecutor who went to court on behalf of victims, particularly on behalf of sexual assault victims. That's who I am and have always been."

Despite his insistence that the allegations are false, Swalwell was singing a different tune when Joe Biden's DOJ was going after people associated with President Trump.

Here's how Swalwell talked when Biden's DOJ was going after Trump people:



"You're not above the law. You're not an elite. You're not untouchable."pic.twitter.com/Va9ZL3bZFt https://t.co/VM78tfJENg — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 12, 2026

"This new take that we've seen from Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump and even Scott Perry and his statement today, how could they possibly have searched a member of Congress's phone or how could they have gone to a former president's home or if they could do this to a former president, they could do this with anyone. They're kind of missing the point. That they should do this to anyone if they have broken the law, and there's probably cause. You're not above the law. You're not an elite. You're not untouchable. And so it's nice to see that the rule of law has returned."

Gee, what's changed?

I think the commonality with a broad spectrum of these people.. is that the louder they yell about a situation - the more likely they are involved in that same action. Many such cases. — 🆁🅴🅳🅵🅰🅽 (@DemonBeauregard) April 12, 2026

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Yes. It's all projection.

NONE of these clips aged well, at ALL…. https://t.co/0pOKrx1HzO — Brian Vincent Anthony (@bscales613) April 12, 2026

They did not.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Eric Swalwell.

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