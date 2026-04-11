Why Eric Swalwell's Sexual Misconduct Circus Is Heading to the Manhattan DA's Office

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Four women have come forward accusing him of grossly inappropriate behavior. An additional woman, a former staffer, has accused him of rape. That allegation has now been forwarded to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office since one of the assaults occurred in New York City at a charity event. Swalwell allegedly attacked the same woman twice (via NY Post):

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BREAKING via CNN



The Manhattan District Attorney’s office says it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Congressman Eric Swalwell. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 11, 2026

CNN: The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said on Saturday it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Rep. Eric Swalwell, a day after CNN reported that a former staffer for the congressman accused him of having sex with her when she was unable to consent. — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 11, 2026

#BREAKING: CNN reports 4 women accusing Democrat Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct



Interview: “Former Staffer Says Rep. Eric Swalwell Raped Her”



“He didn't stop”



WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6Qad74FjfW — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) April 10, 2026

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced on Saturday that it is launching an investigation into California Rep. Eric Swalwell, over an alleged sexual assault involving a former staffer in 2024, according to a new report. Swalwell’s former staffer — who has not been identified — told CNN that after a night of drinking with her former boss in April 2024, she was heavily intoxicated and woke up to him having sex with her in his hotel bed. “I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman told the outlet. “He didn’t stop.” The staffer — who is one of four women to recently come out with allegations of sexual misconduct by Swalwell — said the incident occurred after she stopped working in his office.

More from KFBK News Radio Sacramento:

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Eric Swalwell, a California congressman and front-runner in the state’s gubernatorial race. The inquiry comes after a former staff member accused Swalwell of sexually assaulting her twice, once in 2019 when she worked for him and again in 2024 after a charity gala in New York City, both times alleging she was too intoxicated to consent. According to a detailed report from CNN, the woman described being raped by Swalwell after heavy drinking and left with bruises and bleeding. She told CNN, “I was pushing him off of me, saying no. He didn’t stop.” The woman also shared medical records and text messages with friends and family describing the alleged assault in 2024, supporting her account. She said she did not go to the police at the time because she feared she would not be believed. Three other women have also accused Swalwell of various forms of sexual misconduct, including sending unsolicited explicit messages and photos. Some of these women shared screenshots with CNN, though none of the reviewed messages were sexually explicit. The women asked to remain anonymous due to concerns about retaliation or professional consequences.

Yikes:

Eric Swalwell's campaign reimbursed him $4,300 for "child care" on the same day he allegedly raped his former staffer -- Sept. 27, 2019.



Swalwell has used campaign funds far more than any other person in Congress to pay for babysitters for his own children. pic.twitter.com/TrxX1LqPap — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 11, 2026

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These allegations have sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, with many top Democrats, including Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) are calling on Swalwell to drop his bid for governor. Swalwell has, so far, refused to drop out despite losing most of his fundraising base and endorsement pool.

“But there is evidence…” @Elex_Michaelson tells Rep. Eric Swalwell’s attorney before providing a list.



Elias Dabaie: “I’d prefer not to get into those details at this time…” pic.twitter.com/KQYpzNHgk8 — The Story Is (@CNNTheStoryIs) April 11, 2026

Hey, I just got off the phone with a trusted friend. This is real. Take it seriously. Eric Swallwell cannot be our nominee. There is going to be a lot more coming out soon.



I can’t say more right now, but stay tuned. https://t.co/YMeQ5cO7KQ — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) April 6, 2026

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