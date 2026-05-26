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Tipsheet

It Seems Democrats Have No Plan to Win Back Male Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 5:30 PM
It Seems Democrats Have No Plan to Win Back Male Voters
Screenshot via TPUSA/YouTube

Democrats, who have lost a large portion of the male voting bloc, apparently have no plans to actually win these voters back. They thought that, in 2024 at least, Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff would demonstrate a new brand of masculinity that would sway men to vote for Kamala Harris. They thought wrong, of course.

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After decades of demonizing men and 'toxic masculinity' as the root cause of America's problems, it seems the Democrats do not care to win back male voters anytime soon. One of their mouthpieces, podcaster Jennifer Welch, said the Democrats need to attack 'MAGA men' even more, calling masculinity part of 'fascism.'

"We have to go after these MAGA men. One example would be Jesse Watters," Welch said. "This man talks incessantly about masculinity ... he goes on and on and on so much about the idealized man, and that's a part of fascism, this ... propelling this form of toxic masculinity."

"Why are you so obsessed with men, Jesse Watters? What's all that about? Why are you so obsessed with trans people? Why are you thinking about genitals all the time?" Welch continued.

The Left always does this. They push social issues, they attack men, and when the Right responds, the Left then asks why we're the ones so obsessed. Welch's not-too-subtle implication that Watters might be gay for thinking about men also shows they don't really care about homophobia or anti-gay slurs. They use that as a political cudgel against conservatives all the time.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOUG EMHOFF JESSE WATTERS KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

Anything the Left doesn't like is fascism.

Meanwhile, the most fascist group of people on the planet is liberal white women. Orwell even wrote about them in '1984,' saying, "It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party."

It shows.

Amen.

This is exactly it.

Masculinity built this country. Masculinity protects this country. We need masculinity.

Democrats think we don't, however, and that will continue to bite them at the ballot box.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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