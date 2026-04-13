Things Keep Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell

Things just keep getting worse for Eric Swalwell. Amid an ongoing sexual misconduct scandal, Swalwell announced he was dropping out of the California Governor's race, is facing scrutiny for his Brazilian nanny, and the Manhattan DA is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against him.
Now, Lefty billionaire Stephen Cloobeck is giving Swalwell the boot. Cloobeck has kicked Swalwell out of his mansion as is demanding a refund of the $1 million he's donated to Swalwell's campaign.
Billionaire kicks Eric Swalwell out of his mansion and wants $1M back after heinous sex allegations https://t.co/Aw0yLVZB4T pic.twitter.com/TJTR6fjfdI— New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2026
Following public allegations Friday of rape, sexual assault and other sexual misconduct made by several women who knew or worked for Swalwell, the Bay Area congressman lost most of his endorsements, he’s potentially facing expulsion from Congress and become the subject of a criminal investigation.
Cloobeck spent more than $1 million supporting Swalwell’s candidacy, and the embattled congressman filmed his denial video Friday from inside the billionaire’s palatial Beverly Hills mansion.
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Cloobeck is so incensed by Swalwell's behavior, he's also apparently no longer a Democrat. “I am no longer supporting Eric,” Cloobeck told The New York Post in an interview. “F***ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F*** you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”
That's ok. He can always stay at his house in CA...oh wait pic.twitter.com/NBBf28PUxq— Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) April 13, 2026
Questions about Swalwell's California residency have plagued his campaign for a while, but now they're small potatoes compared to his other scandals.
Now, let’s keep him on that ballot, though.— Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) April 13, 2026
This is correct. Despite dropping out, Swalwell's name will still appear on the June 2 primary because he dropped out after the official deadline, according to CalMatters.
It gets worse by the day for that guy.— 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) April 13, 2026
All self-inflicted and deserved.
Why was Eric Swalwell living in a billionaires mansion?— Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) April 13, 2026
How is this even legal? https://t.co/ztKa8nby2i
Excellent questions.
Even Swalwell’s billionaire buddy is turning his back. https://t.co/GBQO5xmvRx— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 13, 2026
He will have no friends left when all is said and done.
I have never once been hosted by a billionaire and am completely unscuzzy.— tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 13, 2026
I mean, seriously. WTF is wrong with the billionaire class in this country? https://t.co/2qf91k6uSc
There are so many things wrong with the Democrats and their allies that we don't have the time to list all of them. Unfortunately for Swalwell, it's only Monday, and this isn't looking to be a good week for him.
Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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