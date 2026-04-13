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Tipsheet

Things Keep Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 7:30 AM
Things Keep Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Things just keep getting worse for Eric Swalwell. Amid an ongoing sexual misconduct scandal, Swalwell announced he was dropping out of the California Governor's race, is facing scrutiny for his Brazilian nanny, and the Manhattan DA is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against him.

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Now, Lefty billionaire Stephen Cloobeck is giving Swalwell the boot. Cloobeck has kicked Swalwell out of his mansion as is demanding a refund of the $1 million he's donated to Swalwell's campaign.

Here's more:

Following public allegations Friday of rape, sexual assault and other sexual misconduct made by several women who knew or worked for Swalwell, the Bay Area congressman lost most of his endorsements, he’s potentially facing expulsion from Congress and become the subject of a criminal investigation.

Cloobeck spent more than $1 million supporting Swalwell’s candidacy, and the embattled congressman filmed his denial video Friday from inside the billionaire’s palatial Beverly Hills mansion.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

Cloobeck is so incensed by Swalwell's behavior, he's also apparently no longer a Democrat. “I am no longer supporting Eric,” Cloobeck told The New York Post in an interview. “F***ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F*** you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”

Questions about Swalwell's California residency have plagued his campaign for a while, but now they're small potatoes compared to his other scandals.

This is correct. Despite dropping out, Swalwell's name will still appear on the June 2 primary because he dropped out after the official deadline, according to CalMatters.

All self-inflicted and deserved.

Excellent questions.

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He will have no friends left when all is said and done.

There are so many things wrong with the Democrats and their allies that we don't have the time to list all of them. Unfortunately for Swalwell, it's only Monday, and this isn't looking to be a good week for him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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