Things Keep Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell

Things just keep getting worse for Eric Swalwell. Amid an ongoing sexual misconduct scandal, Swalwell announced he was dropping out of the California Governor's race, is facing scrutiny for his Brazilian nanny, and the Manhattan DA is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against him.

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Now, Lefty billionaire Stephen Cloobeck is giving Swalwell the boot. Cloobeck has kicked Swalwell out of his mansion as is demanding a refund of the $1 million he's donated to Swalwell's campaign.

Billionaire kicks Eric Swalwell out of his mansion and wants $1M back after heinous sex allegations https://t.co/Aw0yLVZB4T pic.twitter.com/TJTR6fjfdI — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2026

Here's more:

Following public allegations Friday of rape, sexual assault and other sexual misconduct made by several women who knew or worked for Swalwell, the Bay Area congressman lost most of his endorsements, he’s potentially facing expulsion from Congress and become the subject of a criminal investigation. Cloobeck spent more than $1 million supporting Swalwell’s candidacy, and the embattled congressman filmed his denial video Friday from inside the billionaire’s palatial Beverly Hills mansion. Cloobeck confirmed Swalwell was no longer staying with him and the billionaire’s alleged honeytrapper fiancée, who has been accused of burglarizing the homes of other rich, old men in Los Angeles. “I have a lot of people who stay at my house,” Cloobeck said with a laugh. “I built a gorgeous place, my dream home, I relish it, and I’m a very generous man. I’m very thoughtful and I’m very kind.” He added that he would need to talk with his attorney to see if can claw back the $1 million he gave an independent committee supporting Swalwell.

Cloobeck is so incensed by Swalwell's behavior, he's also apparently no longer a Democrat. “I am no longer supporting Eric,” Cloobeck told The New York Post in an interview. “F***ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F*** you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”

That's ok. He can always stay at his house in CA...oh wait pic.twitter.com/NBBf28PUxq — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) April 13, 2026

Questions about Swalwell's California residency have plagued his campaign for a while, but now they're small potatoes compared to his other scandals.

Now, let’s keep him on that ballot, though. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) April 13, 2026

This is correct. Despite dropping out, Swalwell's name will still appear on the June 2 primary because he dropped out after the official deadline, according to CalMatters.

It gets worse by the day for that guy. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) April 13, 2026

All self-inflicted and deserved.

Why was Eric Swalwell living in a billionaires mansion?



How is this even legal? https://t.co/ztKa8nby2i — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) April 13, 2026

Excellent questions.

Even Swalwell’s billionaire buddy is turning his back. https://t.co/GBQO5xmvRx — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 13, 2026

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He will have no friends left when all is said and done.

I have never once been hosted by a billionaire and am completely unscuzzy.



I mean, seriously. WTF is wrong with the billionaire class in this country? https://t.co/2qf91k6uSc — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 13, 2026

There are so many things wrong with the Democrats and their allies that we don't have the time to list all of them. Unfortunately for Swalwell, it's only Monday, and this isn't looking to be a good week for him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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