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LIVE RESULTS: Texas Run-Off Election Updates

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 26, 2026 7:45 PM
LIVE RESULTS: Texas Run-Off Election Updates
Townhall Media

It’s run-off night here in Texas, and the much-anticipated bout between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn will finally be decided. While all eyes are on the U.S. Senate race, some of the most interesting (and consequential) races will be decided down the ballot. Polls close at 8 PM ET, so stay tuned for all of the latest updates for the races in the heart of GOP country!

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The other key races that we will be watching are a battle between the notorious Democrat Rep. Al Green and freshman Congressman Christian Menefee, the two controversy-laden run-offs featuring Maureen Galindo and State Rep. John Lujan in the 35th District, and the contest to replace Attorney General Ken Paxton between Rep. Chip Roy and State Senator Mayes Middleton.

As a reminder, Texas has open primaries and allows for individuals who did not cast a ballot during the first round to vote in the run-off elections, so turnout could be a significant factor in each of these races. Before polls have even closed, experts have estimated that 103,000 voters who stayed home in March went out to cast a ballot in the Republican side of the races for the run-off.

Likewise, March's election faced controversy on the Democrat side after voters were reportedly turned away after confusion arose at polling places. A repeat of that has already come to light in the 18th District as Menefee pled for extended voting hours.

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2026 ELECTIONS GOP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON SENATE TEXAS

View the live results below thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ.

Polls are now closed and the first votes are flooding in. Early returns show that Paxton has a commanding lead over Cornyn. Likewise, the MAGA-orbit Middleton, French, and Smith are all maintaining a lead in their races. Metro areas in Texas have pulled far harder toward Paxton than even his most ardent of supporters would have expected. It will be hard for Cornyn to make up the ground required to swing the vote in his favor against Trump-endorsed Paxton even this early in the night.

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