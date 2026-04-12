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It's Over: Eric Swalwell Suspends CA Gubernatorial Bid Amid Sexual Misconduct Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 12, 2026 9:00 PM
It's Over: Eric Swalwell Suspends CA Gubernatorial Bid Amid Sexual Misconduct Fiasco
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) seems determined to hold the title of the dumbest member of the House of Representatives. The California liberal, who was once a leading candidate for governor within the Democratic Party, saw his reputation shattered over the weekend as allegations of sexual misconduct and rape emerged intensely. Four women came forward accusing the congressman of being highly inappropriate toward them. Additionally, a former staffer claimed that he raped her in 2019 and assaulted her again in 2024 at a charity event in New York City. The latter incident led to the involvement of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.  

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Swalwell has claimed this was a MAGA conspiracy. It’s not. Progressive influencers pushed this story. Second, they’re not anonymous accusers—he knew most or all of them. The man was a loudmouth attack dog whose entire existence, all the pandering, especially on these issues, has come back to haunt him. With no endorsements or fundraising possible, Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign tonight (via Politico):

Eric Swalwell suspended his bid for California governor amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations that threw his campaign into a tailspin, upending the race to lead the nation’s most populous state. 

[…] 

The Democratic congressman’s exit completed a stunningly swift collapse for a candidate who had shown signs in recent weeks of pulling ahead of a crowded Democratic field, with prominent interest groups and elected officials beginning to coalesce behind him.

But an ex-staffer’s allegation that Swalwell had sexually assaulted her, detailed in a San Francisco Chronicle report and followed by more misconduct allegations in a CNN report, led those allies to abandon Swalwell en masse as high-level staffers departed his campaign. 

[…] 

With Swalwell’s departure, the contest enters an even more uncertain phase. Polls have consistently placed Swalwell in the top tier of Democrats, along with former Rep. Katie Porter and billionaire Tom Steyer, although none have established themselves as a commanding frontrunner. Steyer and Porter called on Swalwell on Friday to both suspend his campaign and to forfeit his seat in Congress, arguing he was no longer fit to serve.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Everyone knew this was coming:

And the news about the nanny today:

When he lost the support of Pelosi and Jakeem Jeffries, along with everyone who backed him, it was only a matter of time. Republican opponent Steve Hilton claimed over the weekend that this moment was going to happen, based on conversations he was having with other Democrats about this circus.

Does Swalwell resign from Congress? That's another issue, but the man was never smart enough to play at this level. 

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