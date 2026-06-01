So, Nancy Mace's Gubernatorial Hopes Might've Been Nuked From Orbit...

Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) gubernatorial ambitions took a hit over the weekend: President Donald Trump decided to endorse South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette. Although she tried to deny it, it happened. We know the power of Trump’s endorsement this cycle, where everyone he supports has won their primaries. Mace was obviously counting on an endorsement from Trump, since she posted an AI-generated image of herself with the president.

After that announcement over the weekend, Mace went a little off the rails with her responses:

Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP. Do not believe her LIES. pic.twitter.com/2vP1E3T5M8

I’m the only candidate running for Governor who worked for President Trump and helped get him elected in South Carolina in 2016 - the very first time he ran. pic.twitter.com/e4IcA3nhK9

"I have enormous respect for President Trump and everything he has done for our country and for South Carolina. That respect is genuine and it is unchanged.

We have a state that’s corrupt. A system that’s broken. And an establishment who wants to stay in the shadows. It’s been that way for the last decade since Pam Evette’s been in office, and with the governor’s son Henry Jr. as her running mate, South Carolina can expect more of the same.

I WILL DRAIN THE SWAMP, not keep the same creatures there.

I’ve stood up against Republicans and Democrats alike. And I would do it all over again and in a heartbeat.

I am the only candidate in this race with a detailed plan to eliminate South Carolina's state income tax and lower the cost of living for every family. I am the only candidate who took on and took out a sanctuary sheriff in South Carolina. I am the only candidate who supported the largest roads and bridges grant in state history.

Results are not rhetoric, and my record speaks volumes.

I will not change my positions. I will not abandon my principles. And I will never stop demanding accountability from institutions that have failed South Carolina, and our nation, regardless of the political cost.

Margaret Thatcher once said that if you just set out to be liked, you would be prepared to compromise on anything at any time and would achieve nothing. I did not come into politics to be liked. I came to deliver.

I also know I put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files. I demanded it because you deserved the truth - ALL OF IT - and as a survivor, I had to get justice for these women.

If this is the price of an endorsement, I will never pay it.

South Carolina deserves a Governor who answers to her people, not to the establishment, and not to anyone who believes accountability is negotiable.

May God bless the great state of South Carolina."