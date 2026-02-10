The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a Total Circus

Today, the chiefs of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rodney Scott and Todd Lyons, faced off against a horde of deranged House Democrats before the Homeland Security Committee. These men and their staffs had to have known this was going to be a circus, and their assumptions were proven correct.

Lyons and Scott were subjected to smear attacks, even threats from House Democrats for enforcing federal immigration law, the latest public policy item that’s now anathema to liberal America. Lyons would prefer his agents be unmasked, but he supported his rank-and-file over the threats they’re facing from white, unhinged progressives, notably those in Minneapolis, who are also calling black ICE agents the n-word and throwing sex toys at federal vehicles. Some even broke into FBI vans, stole documents, and stole AR-15 rifles. The hearing was one absurd moment after the next, but it also showed that the Democratic Party’s brain trust is no better than a yam.

Expect some fireworks on the Hill today.



The chiefs of ICE & CBP will be testifying under oath for the first time during Trump 2.0.



Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee include @RepSwalwell & @danielsgoldman, who recently co-sponsored legislation to strip… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 10, 2026

NEW: Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-NY) asks acting ICE Director Todd Lyons if he will require his agents to unmask and show ID.



"No," Lyons responds.



Kennedy calls it a sad answer.



Lyons, who joined ICE in 2007, has said he prefers no masks, but will back his agents given threats. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 10, 2026

Rep. Correa shares the misleading CBS report that 14% of those arrested by ICE have violent criminal records.



What that stat doesn't include is those with rap sheets for "nonviolent crimes," such as drug trafficking, distribution of child porn, solicitation of a minor, human… pic.twitter.com/TxuHog1PzU — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 10, 2026

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) threatened to prosecute these men once Trump leaves office. That should be cut and used for ads, though subtitles will be needed since I can’t understand this clown.

Representative “Shri Thanedar” is threatening to prosecute Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott once Trump leaves office:



“You better hope you get pardoned.”



This is an indictment of our legal immigration system. Makes my blood boil.

pic.twitter.com/te7WA96Vbx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 10, 2026

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) acted like a typical Jersey Democrat—what the hell is this question, lady? McIver also assaulted an ICE agent last year.

WOW.



Just now, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) who is facing federal charges for assaulting an ICE agent, asks ICE Director Todd Lyons "how do you think Judgement Day will go for you with so much blood on your hands" then asks "do you think you're going to hell Mr. Lyons?".



Groans… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 10, 2026

Rep. LaMonica McIver asks Acting ICE Director Lyons:



"How do you think Judgement Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?"



Lyons: "I'm not going to entertain that question."



"Of course not. Do you think you're going to hell?"



When called out by Chairman… pic.twitter.com/jnNsDiH1sd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 10, 2026

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) said the two men and their agencies were worse than the KKK and slave patrols, while Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) peddled the hoax that Liam Ramos was used as bait after being abandoned by his illegal alien father.

Rep. Delia Ramirez-- whose parents are illegal aliens from Guatemala-- tells ICE Director Todd Lyons and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott that they are worse than the KKK and slave patrols. pic.twitter.com/RuGK5r4GMM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2026

Rep. SWALWELL attempts to use the Liam Ramos' story to ask acting ICE Director Todd Lyons: "Will you resign from ICE?"



Lyons responds: "No sir I will not .. because sir that child that you're showing right there, the men and women of ICE took care of him when his father… pic.twitter.com/YqbRyU5G38 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 10, 2026

Oh, and Dem. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) rehashed the fake AI-generated image of Alex Pretti’s shooting by federal immigration officers after the deranged, lefty, unemployed nurse interfered in a police action on January 24.

We’re dealing with crazy people. Granted, it’s more entertainment at this point. If all they have is tossing out historically illiterate ramblings about how ICE is worse than the KKK, they have nothing.

