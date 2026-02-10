VIP
The House Homeland Security Committee With the CBP and ICE Chiefs Was a Total Circus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 10, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

 

Today, the chiefs of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rodney Scott and Todd Lyons, faced off against a horde of deranged House Democrats before the Homeland Security Committee. These men and their staffs had to have known this was going to be a circus, and their assumptions were proven correct. 

Lyons and Scott were subjected to smear attacks, even threats from House Democrats for enforcing federal immigration law, the latest public policy item that’s now anathema to liberal America. Lyons would prefer his agents be unmasked, but he supported his rank-and-file over the threats they’re facing from white, unhinged progressives, notably those in Minneapolis, who are also calling black ICE agents the n-word and throwing sex toys at federal vehicles. Some even broke into FBI vans, stole documents, and stole AR-15 rifles. The hearing was one absurd moment after the next, but it also showed that the Democratic Party’s brain trust is no better than a yam. 

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) threatened to prosecute these men once Trump leaves office. That should be cut and used for ads, though subtitles will be needed since I can’t understand this clown.  

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) acted like a typical Jersey Democrat—what the hell is this question, lady? McIver also assaulted an ICE agent last year.  

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) said the two men and their agencies were worse than the KKK and slave patrols, while Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) peddled the hoax that Liam Ramos was used as bait after being abandoned by his illegal alien father.

Oh, and Dem. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) rehashed the fake AI-generated image of Alex Pretti’s shooting by federal immigration officers after the deranged, lefty, unemployed nurse interfered in a police action on January 24.  

We’re dealing with crazy people. Granted, it’s more entertainment at this point. If all they have is tossing out historically illiterate ramblings about how ICE is worse than the KKK, they have nothing. 

 

