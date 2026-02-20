Susan Rice's Terrifying Vow If Democrats Take Back Power

Several prominent Democrats have been open and vocal about their plans to punish members of the Trump administration, including civilian ICE agents, if they regain power. Eric Swalwell has vowed to make ICE agents' lives a living hell if he's elected governor of California, Rep. Shri Thanedar said Dems will prosecute ICE and Border Patrol agents, as has Philly DA Larry Krasner, and Mehdi Hasan wants the next Democratic president to run on a platform of prosecuting conservatives.

Now Suan Rice, the former Obama National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as promised that Democrats will punish those who "bent the knee" to President Trump.

Susan Rice offers a taste of what’s coming should the left retake power — promises Democrats will punish corporations and other institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump.”



“It’s not going to end well for them."



“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come… pic.twitter.com/Hr4Lk5oica — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2026

"When it comes to the elites, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media...it is not going to end well for them, for those that decided...that they would act in their perceived very narrow self interest," Rice said, "which I would underscore is a very short-term self-interest and take a knee to Trump."

"I think they're not starting to realize...this is not popular. Trump is not popular. What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability, or immigration now, is not popular, and that there is likely to be a swing in the other direction, and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They're going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box," Rice said.

Simply incredible. The Democrats have spent a decade telling us that President Trump is an authoritarian, a fascist, Hitler, who is weaponizing government and then they run on a platform of punishing the people who didn't resist Trump to their liking.

That's the real fascism here.

"Leaders in Washington, leaders in our party, leaders in the states, if these corporations think that Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules and say, 'Oh, never mind, we'll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you've violated, all...the laws you've skirted,' I think they've got another thing coming," Rice said.

"They're going to be surprised. Democrats have had a bellyful, and we're not going to play by the old set of rules when these guys are playing by a very different set of rules. We're going to play by the law. We're not going to violate the law the way they do, but we're not going to be suckers," Rice said.

"And so I think, whether you're a law firm, whether you're a university, whether you're a media entity, whether you're a big corporation, whether you're big tech, you need to play the long game and not this short game that has been so detrimental," she added.

This is the scariest comment of all (emphasis added):

"There will be an accountability agenda," Rice promised. "Companies already are starting to hear they better preserve their documents, they better be ready for subpoenas. If they've done something wrong, they will be held accountable. And if they haven't broken the law, good for them; if they've done the right things, good for them. That also will be noted and remembered. This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interests."

There it is, folks: Democrats are making a list of their political enemies, and anyone who didn't adequately resist President Trump is on it. They will use the full weight of the federal government to crush their enemies and reward their allies. Democrats cannot regain power in 2026, and they cannot regain power in 2028. This doesn't end with corporations, big tech, or universities that "bent the knee" to Trump. 77 million Americans voted for him and the Democrats will come for each and every one of us, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

