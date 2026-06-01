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Tipsheet

Body Cam Footage Released in the Shocking Murder of Henry Nowak

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 01, 2026 9:30 PM
Body Cam Footage Released in the Shocking Murder of Henry Nowak
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE

Authorities in the United Kingdom have finally released the bodycam footage from the arrest of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old college student who was stabbed five times by a Sikh man named Vickrum Digwa.

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Nowak could be heard repeatedly pleading that he had been stabbed while laying on the ground next to police. Police ignored Nowak's cries and instead dragged him and attempted to place him in handcuffs. When police finally responded to Nowak, they denied his claims that he was wounded. Nowak further stressed that he was unable to breathe while authorities merely glanced over his body to check for stab wounds. Police would then proceed to attempt to place Nowak under arrest, but he would die on the scene.

Digwa had falsely accused Nowak of making racist remarks as a way of justifying his actions and claimed that he had acted in self-defense. Digwa’s mother and father had shown up to the scene and retrieved the knife used in the murder and returned it to the family home in order to hide the evidence of their son’s crime.

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Both prosecutors and the judge presiding over the case wholly rejected Digwa’s turn of events. Digwa was convicted of the crime and faces 21 years to life in prison, and his mother has been convicted for aiding him in the murder.

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