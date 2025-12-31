If Elected CA Governor, Eric Swalwell Vows to Weaponize Government Against ICE Agents

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Eric Swalwell announced his campaign for California Governor. Swalwell announced on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, saying his priority was to "keep Trump out of our homes, streets and lives" and "write the story of a new California on lower prices, on business growth and modernizing the state."

"I love California. It's the greatest country in the world. Greatest country in the world," Swalwell said. It's a state, but why let facts get in the way?

"But that is why it pisses me off to see Californians running through fields where they work from ICE agents or troops in our streets," he continued. "Or cancer research being cancelled. It is awful to look at. And this great state needs a fighter and a protector, someone who will bring prices down, lift wages up."

And now Swalwell is laying out a further vision for his governorship: one where he weaponizes California government against federal agents and punishes them for doing their jobs.

"You have immense powers as Governor of California," Swalwell tells MS NOW," and your responsibility is to protect the most vulnerable in this state. So if the president is going to send ICE agents to chase immigrants through the fields where they work, what I'm going to do is make sure that they take off their masks and show their faces, that they show their identification, and if they commit crimes, that they're going to be charged with crimes.

"If it's falsely imprisoning people, if it's kidnapping, if it's assault, battery, they're going to be held accountable. I also think the governor has the ability to issue driver's licenses to people in California," Swalwell continued, "if you're going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you're not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California. There's a lot that you can do, but most importantly, you have to go on offense; otherwise, the most vulnerable in our community will always be on defense."

The California governor has no authority over federal agents, and we're sure a court somewhere would throw out his attempts to strip federal agents of their driver's licenses, especially in a state that hands them out like candy to all comers.

"Democrats serve illegal aliens above all else. The maintenance of constitutional order does not matter if it interferes with helping illegal aliens," wrote one social media user.

That's exactly what this is about: putting illegal immigrants before Americans and before laws. Guys like Swalwell hate America and its citizens and will punish citizens who try to enforce our laws.

This also seems rather insurrection-y to us, not to mention a weaponization of government for political purposes. Democrats like Swalwell have told us for five years that insurrection is a threat to democracy and the weaponization of government is a bad thing.

But, as always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

