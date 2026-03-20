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Tipsheet

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin Is Still Blocking DHS Funding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 20, 2026 12:30 PM
Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin Is Still Blocking DHS Funding
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Despite four terror attacks on American soil in the last month, it seems Democrats have no interest in protecting Americans from the Islamist terrorists they allowed to enter the country both during and before the Biden administration.

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Last week, it looked as if Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin had a sudden attack of conscience after Hezbollah-linked Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national who lived in Dearborn, drove his vehicle into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield. That vehicle was laden with fireworks and flammable liquid and caught fire; Ghazali was confronted by armed security, too, and ended up taking his own life without harming a single Jewish child.

During a press conference, Slotkin — who voted to keep the Department of Homeland  shut down while the terrorist attack was unfolding in her state — told the media, "A ton of DHS folks, CBP, so they are on the call and they are doing their jobs. Certainly, we need to fund the Department of Homeland Security, and we need, in my view, to cut away all the conversation on ICE, which is its own conversation, from all the core missions of the Department of Homeland Security."

But something changed in the last week, because Slotkin just blocked a bill to fund DHS for two weeks so workers could get back pay and the agency could be funded while negotiations continued.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ELISSA SLOTKIN ICE TERRORISM

This is exactly what Slotkin said she wanted a week ago, when an Islamic terrorist tried to kill Jewish children in her state.

Democrats have no intention of funding DHS or protecting Americans. 

The suffering is the point and this wasn't the first time Democrats used Americans' suffering for political gain. During the shutdown last fall, multiple Democrats said they planned to use the pain caused by the Schumer Shutdown as leverage to get their way. It shows us all exactly how Democrats feel about us. And not too long ago, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat, said his party was "serene" amid this current government shutdown.

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At the encouragement of Democrats like Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, who told Leftists to "put your bodies on the line" to protect criminal illegal aliens from ICE.

It is painfully and alarmingly obvious that the Democratic Party stands not only with illegal immigrants but also with turning a blind eye to terrorists.

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