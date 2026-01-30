VIP
Alex Pretti Failed This IQ Test
How a Philly DA Plans to Go After ICE Agents Once Trump Leaves Office

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 30, 2026 6:00 AM
Joe wrote about Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner going on an unhinged tirade against ICE agents, promising to hunt them down like Nazis. But there’s more: he plans to prevent them from being pardoned by Trump by slapping state charges on them. It’s not a surprising development, but rather a spin-off of the Georgia lawfare against Donald Trump that fell apart once the prosecutor’s office’s numerous conflicts of interest and inflammatory remarks came under scrutiny. 

I mean, this is deranged behavior, a window into the lawless, anti-cop disposition that permeates the Democratic Party. CNN’s Scott Jennings tore into Krasner this week for his utter meltdown regarding enforcing our immigration laws:

Yeah, this is highly inappropriate. No prosecutor in America should be doing that, let alone yelling at and about law enforcement officers.” 

“Look, this debate, there’s a lot of words and a lot of talking around it.” 

“We have existing federal immigration law.” 

“We have law enforcement agencies, duly sworn officers that have been ordered by the president to go out and enforce those laws.” 

“That’s really all the debate is about here.” 

“And in most jurisdictions, these laws are being enforced quite amicably. There are there are no incidents. Transfers are happening. People are being deported that have a reason to be deported.” 

“It’s just in this specific jurisdiction, people have decided that federal immigration law shouldn’t apply.” 

“And now you have sort of radical Democrats around the country ramping this up even further by claiming that they’re going to hunt down federal law enforcement officers as though they were NAZIS.” 

“You have Eric Swalwell in California, promising a reign of terror if he becomes governor against anybody who’s ever worked for ICE…” 

“This kind of this kind of division and this kind of threat against people who basically signed up to enforce the law and do public service, it’s OUTRAGEOUS!” 

“And any Democrat oughta be able to sit here and say; This is WAY over the line.”

When a Failed MSNBC Host Spewed This Lunacy About ICE, It Was Game Over
Amen, sir. 

