How a Philly DA Plans to Go After ICE Agents Once Trump Leaves Office

Joe wrote about Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner going on an unhinged tirade against ICE agents, promising to hunt them down like Nazis. But there’s more: he plans to prevent them from being pardoned by Trump by slapping state charges on them. It’s not a surprising development, but rather a spin-off of the Georgia lawfare against Donald Trump that fell apart once the prosecutor’s office’s numerous conflicts of interest and inflammatory remarks came under scrutiny.

Philadelphia's Soros-backed DA Larry Krasner just held a zoom call with other blue state prosecutors to devise a plan to prosecute ICE agents on state charges once Trump leaves office:



"The president cannot pardon them period!"



Just plain Bolshevik stuff.

I mean, this is deranged behavior, a window into the lawless, anti-cop disposition that permeates the Democratic Party. CNN’s Scott Jennings tore into Krasner this week for his utter meltdown regarding enforcing our immigration laws:

Scott Jennings just CALLED OUT Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner for saying he would hunt down ICE officers "like Nazis."



Then Scott Jennings laid out the bigger picture in Minnesota.



This isn't about one city.



This is about federal immigration law, which is working everywhere…

Yeah, this is highly inappropriate. No prosecutor in America should be doing that, let alone yelling at and about law enforcement officers.” “Look, this debate, there’s a lot of words and a lot of talking around it.” “We have existing federal immigration law.” “We have law enforcement agencies, duly sworn officers that have been ordered by the president to go out and enforce those laws.” “That’s really all the debate is about here.” “And in most jurisdictions, these laws are being enforced quite amicably. There are there are no incidents. Transfers are happening. People are being deported that have a reason to be deported.” “It’s just in this specific jurisdiction, people have decided that federal immigration law shouldn’t apply.” “And now you have sort of radical Democrats around the country ramping this up even further by claiming that they’re going to hunt down federal law enforcement officers as though they were NAZIS.” “You have Eric Swalwell in California, promising a reign of terror if he becomes governor against anybody who’s ever worked for ICE…” “This kind of this kind of division and this kind of threat against people who basically signed up to enforce the law and do public service, it’s OUTRAGEOUS!” “And any Democrat oughta be able to sit here and say; This is WAY over the line.”

Amen, sir.

23% of ICE officers are Hispanic



17% of ICE officers are black



But ok

