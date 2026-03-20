What Else Is She Hiding? After Social Media Scrutiny, Mamdani's Wife Deletes Her X Account

It took less than two weeks for Rama Duwaji, wife of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, to crumble under scrutiny surrounding her social media accounts. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Duwaji liked dozens of social media posts celebrating the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel.

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But the problems didn't stop there. Duwaji also illustrated a book for Palestinian activist and antisemite Susan Abulhawa, who called Jews "cockroaches" and "rootless parasites," among other pejoratives. Then it was revealed she also shared posts glorifying Palestinian terrorism and used the N-word, as well as a slur that would get anyone else labeled "homophobic."

Mamdani's response to all of this has been to protect his wife as a "private citizen" who he claims has no influence on his administration. They also denied knowing Abulhawa, although it turns out that was a lie.

Now we have to wonder what else she was hiding, because Duwaji has reportedly nuked her X account.

Mamdani’s wife deactivated her X acct. Imagine THAT!



Good thing people got screenshots!😎 pic.twitter.com/13X8LWqO7Z — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 19, 2026

Screenshots are eternal.

NYC Mayor Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, has been outed for old tweets where she said she left Instagram because of “gay a** people,” called Facebook followers “fgts,” and used the N-word.



The old Twitter account which posted the tweets has since been deactivated.



Follow:… pic.twitter.com/okmUgXqVLs — AF Post (@AFpost) March 19, 2026

There are some images from Duwaji's account, including her use of the racial and gay slurs.

Her husband keeps claiming she is a private citizen.



Then why is she living in Gracie Mansion? Private citizens don't live there.



She is a public figure by virtue of her marriage. Deal with it. — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) March 19, 2026

She's also the wife of the man who runs New York, the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Seems important that New York's Jews know where their Mayor and his wife stand on terrorism.

Is there anyone to check her followers? I would love to know if Mr. Mamdani followed the love of his life on social media. — The Jewish Katniss (@themockingjew) March 19, 2026

Excellent question.

Mayor Mamdani’s homophobic, racist terrorist-sympathizing wife, who recently got exposed called black people ni***rs and gay people f**s, has shut down her 𝕏 account. https://t.co/79G072uEfR pic.twitter.com/i8lTuH0HcR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 19, 2026

If she was so confident that she was right and morally superior, she wouldn't have done this.

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Imagine if some MAGA bigshot’s wife got caught on camera just straight-up mocking and roasting gay dudes the way they lose their s*** whenever a liberal celebrity even whispers anything about Christians.



The meltdown would be biblical. Mainstream news would need new anchors just… https://t.co/usdHGJTnuS — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) March 19, 2026

As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it. The Left wanted Justices Alito and Thomas impeached for things their wives, actual private citizens, did and said, after all. At a minimum, that same level of scrutiny should apply to Duwaji, and the case could be made that she's more accountable because she's a public figure who makes appearances with Mamdani.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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