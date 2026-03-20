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What Else Is She Hiding? After Social Media Scrutiny, Mamdani's Wife Deletes Her X Account

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 20, 2026 7:30 AM
What Else Is She Hiding? After Social Media Scrutiny, Mamdani's Wife Deletes Her X Account
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

It took less than two weeks for Rama Duwaji, wife of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, to crumble under scrutiny surrounding her social media accounts. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Duwaji liked dozens of social media posts celebrating the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel.

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But the problems didn't stop there. Duwaji also illustrated a book for Palestinian activist and antisemite Susan Abulhawa, who called Jews "cockroaches" and "rootless parasites," among other pejoratives. Then it was revealed she also shared posts glorifying Palestinian terrorism and used the N-word, as well as a slur that would get anyone else labeled "homophobic."

Mamdani's response to all of this has been to protect his wife as a "private citizen" who he claims has no influence on his administration. They also denied knowing Abulhawa, although it turns out that was a lie.

Now we have to wonder what else she was hiding, because Duwaji has reportedly nuked her X account.

Screenshots are eternal.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS NEW YORK TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

There are some images from Duwaji's account, including her use of the racial and gay slurs.

She's also the wife of the man who runs New York, the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. Seems important that New York's Jews know where their Mayor and his wife stand on terrorism.

Excellent question.

If she was so confident that she was right and morally superior, she wouldn't have done this.

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As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it. The Left wanted Justices Alito and Thomas impeached for things their wives, actual private citizens, did and said, after all. At a minimum, that same level of scrutiny should apply to Duwaji, and the case could be made that she's more accountable because she's a public figure who makes appearances with Mamdani.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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Japan's Prime Minister Saw Joe Biden's Pic on Trump's Wall of Fame. Her Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
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