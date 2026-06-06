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Why Are Democrats Siccing Staffers on People Asking Questions?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 06, 2026 10:30 AM
Why Are Democrats Siccing Staffers on People Asking Questions?
NRCC

With the November midterm elections fast approaching, it’s a wonder why Democrats are seemingly refusing to answer any questions while their staffers run interference against those seeking answers.

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As Townhall has previously covered, staffers from the Manny Rutinel and Graham Platner have both instigated physical altercations with constituents and members of the media who have pressed them on their history.

The Rutinel and Platner staffers aren’t the only ones, however. The rot of Democrat operatives shoving various items into the faces and cameras of those who are seeking answers for progressive politicians vying to represent their would-be constituents runs deeper than one might expect.

The tactic has seemingly become standard practice for left-leaning campaigns, as the past month has produced three additional cases of this behavior. Stefany Shaheen, a Democrat running for New Hampshire’s First District, allowed one aide to repeatedly attack a questioner with a donut after being peppered with questions regarding a potential Platner endorsement.

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Another instance came from New Jersey’s District Seven Democrat Rebecca Bennett, who evaded answering a simple question about condemning political violence as one staffer again blocked the camera and began loudly singing to prevent the question from being heard.

“Oh my God dude, get a life,” the staffer complained as the questioner persisted.

The latest case comes from Arizona’s JoAnna Mendoza, where video acquired by Townhall showed a staffer repeatedly chanting “I love Mendoza” as the candidate ignored questions over her support for taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for illegal aliens.

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“Democrat candidates across the country cannot answer basic questions without throwing a toddler temper tantrum,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella told Townhall. "Voters can see that they are too weak and spineless to stand up for them in Congress, and they won’t trust them with their vote as a result.”

The eye-opening volume of these videos has led many to question why Democrats are so unwilling to answer questions and if their staffs have been trained to shut down questions they find difficult.

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