Why Are Democrats Siccing Staffers on People Asking Questions?

With the November midterm elections fast approaching, it’s a wonder why Democrats are seemingly refusing to answer any questions while their staffers run interference against those seeking answers.

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As Townhall has previously covered, staffers from the Manny Rutinel and Graham Platner have both instigated physical altercations with constituents and members of the media who have pressed them on their history.

Talk to the hand? This is INSANE.



Colorado Democrat @MannyRutinel's campaign minion has a complete MELTDOWN trying to block questions about his boss’s far-left vegan protesting history in a ranching district.



Delusional liberal completely out of touch with farmers and ranchers. pic.twitter.com/Cy45d2eQwP — NRCC (@NRCC) May 29, 2026

WILD: Graham Platner's staff physically shield him and bodycheck reporters out of the way at the end of the rally.



Smallest Platner event we have ever been to in terms of crowd size. pic.twitter.com/1qjroXcndQ — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) May 31, 2026

The Rutinel and Platner staffers aren’t the only ones, however. The rot of Democrat operatives shoving various items into the faces and cameras of those who are seeking answers for progressive politicians vying to represent their would-be constituents runs deeper than one might expect.

The tactic has seemingly become standard practice for left-leaning campaigns, as the past month has produced three additional cases of this behavior. Stefany Shaheen, a Democrat running for New Hampshire’s First District, allowed one aide to repeatedly attack a questioner with a donut after being peppered with questions regarding a potential Platner endorsement.

BIZARRE: NH Democrat Stefany Shaheen refuses to answer if she endorses Graham Platner or if his conduct is acceptable.



Shaheen's staffer responds by repeatedly attacking the questioner with a donut.



WTF is wrong with Democrats? 🍩 pic.twitter.com/bRXUcF6522 — NRCC (@NRCC) June 2, 2026

Another instance came from New Jersey’s District Seven Democrat Rebecca Bennett, who evaded answering a simple question about condemning political violence as one staffer again blocked the camera and began loudly singing to prevent the question from being heard.

“Oh my God dude, get a life,” the staffer complained as the questioner persisted.

Disturbing behavior from NJ Dem Rebecca Bennett REFUSING to condemn political violence.



She chose to dodge the question...



In what world is that acceptable from someone asking for your vote? pic.twitter.com/VRc5LyJ14K — NRCC (@NRCC) May 5, 2026

The latest case comes from Arizona’s JoAnna Mendoza, where video acquired by Townhall showed a staffer repeatedly chanting “I love Mendoza” as the candidate ignored questions over her support for taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for illegal aliens.

NEW: Video acquired by @townhallcom shows AZ-06 Democrat JoAnna Mendoza hiding behind staffers when asked whether or not she supports taxpayer-funded sex change operations for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/mFAkpfCI12 — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) June 6, 2026

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“Democrat candidates across the country cannot answer basic questions without throwing a toddler temper tantrum,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella told Townhall. "Voters can see that they are too weak and spineless to stand up for them in Congress, and they won’t trust them with their vote as a result.”

The eye-opening volume of these videos has led many to question why Democrats are so unwilling to answer questions and if their staffs have been trained to shut down questions they find difficult.

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