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ESPN Reporter Had the Perfect Description for the New York Knicks Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 06, 2026 6:00 AM
ESPN Reporter Had the Perfect Description for the New York Knicks Right Now
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

I was told the Western Conference Finals were the real competition for the NBA championship. The Eastern Conference can’t compete; the New York Knicks haven’t faced top-tier teams. We’ve heard all these points, and those making them look incredibly foolish right now. Those who believed the San Antonio Spurs would sweep the Knicks are even bigger fools.

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Last night, the New York Knicks stunned the Spurs again, winning 105-104 in a thrilling game, where San Antonio capitalized on the Knicks' offensive struggles, mounting a comeback that fell short, thanks to a brutal turnover from Victor Wembanyama in the final seconds, followed by him missing a potential game-winning shot with less than 10 seconds left.

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DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put it best: the Knicks are a “winning machine.” They’re up 2-0 in the series. It’s heading back to the Garden on Monday, and there’s a chance the Spurs could get swept. If that happens, this Knicks team might be one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest. The point differential is the best in the first 15 games of the postseason. They’ve won 13 straight playoff games. The team hasn’t lost in over 40 days, since the start of the NFL Draft in April. 

New York is in the driver’s seat. Back in New York. The city was already going crazy after Friday night’s win. Monday and Wednesday are going to be electric, with immaculate vibes. Also, President Trump said he plans to attend game three. 

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The Spurs are a great team with a young core and an alien specimen in Wemby, but rarely does a team come back in an NBA Finals series after being down 0-2. This hasn’t happened in a series against the OKC Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s against the Knicks, who have a tough defense and an offensive juggernaut. It’s been a generation since the Knicks had a starting five that was a complete team. They also have depth, which has shown up repeatedly this playoff run. 

It’s a different time and game, but there are times when this team has glimpses of the old 1990s Knicks under Pat Riley, whose defenses suffocated teams. 

These Knicks are elite, and they’re two wins away from their first championship in 53 years. 

Last note, no one saw this coming, including myself as a Knicks fan. I knew this team was talented. I thought with some adjustments to the roster, they could make a run. Since game four of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, this team has been special and deep. Jalen Brunson hasn’t been playing well these past two games — but they still find ways to win. They wear you down. They’re experienced, too, which played a role in last night’s win, but the grit is what stands out, too. 

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This team has championship timber. Finish the job this week. 

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