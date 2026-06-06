ESPN Reporter Had the Perfect Description for the New York Knicks Right Now

I was told the Western Conference Finals were the real competition for the NBA championship. The Eastern Conference can’t compete; the New York Knicks haven’t faced top-tier teams. We’ve heard all these points, and those making them look incredibly foolish right now. Those who believed the San Antonio Spurs would sweep the Knicks are even bigger fools.

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Best point differential in 1st 15 games of a postseason:

2026 Knicks +282

*-2017 Warriors +221

*-1987 Lakers +207

*-2001 Lakers +204

*-1971 Bucks +203 (14 games)

*-1991 Bulls +192

*-1996 Bulls +189

*-1986 Celtics +184

*-1985 Lakers +175

*-2025 Thunder +173

*-2024 Celtics +166… — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 6, 2026

Teams in NBA history to win 13+ consecutive games in a single playoffs:



2026 Knicks

2017 Warriors pic.twitter.com/xDdiGUVHAQ — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 6, 2026

Jalen Brunson has shot 19 for 56 in the first two games. That's 34%. Knicks are up 2-0.



Great TEAM wins. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 6, 2026

If the Knicks sweep the Spurs in the NBA Finals, they immediately have to be in the running for one of the greatest teams of all-time.



The team hasn’t lost in nearly 2 months. — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 6, 2026

Last night, the New York Knicks stunned the Spurs again, winning 105-104 in a thrilling game, where San Antonio capitalized on the Knicks' offensive struggles, mounting a comeback that fell short, thanks to a brutal turnover from Victor Wembanyama in the final seconds, followed by him missing a potential game-winning shot with less than 10 seconds left.

IT'S BEEN 43 DAYS SINCE THE LAST NEW YORK KNICKS LOSS 😳



Up 2-0 in the NBA Finals headed back to New York 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Nlg2K4PB2 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2026

The final minute of Game 2 was wild 😯 pic.twitter.com/pjZo4MdssY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2026

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put it best: the Knicks are a “winning machine.” They’re up 2-0 in the series. It’s heading back to the Garden on Monday, and there’s a chance the Spurs could get swept. If that happens, this Knicks team might be one of the greatest of all time, if not the greatest. The point differential is the best in the first 15 games of the postseason. They’ve won 13 straight playoff games. The team hasn’t lost in over 40 days, since the start of the NFL Draft in April.

Brian Windhorst:



"The Knicks are a freaking winning machine. What were seeing is a generational run...you couldn't have written this script because there was no way anybody could have foreseen this" pic.twitter.com/rWPZ0kJ9QZ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 6, 2026

New York is in the driver’s seat. Back in New York. The city was already going crazy after Friday night’s win. Monday and Wednesday are going to be electric, with immaculate vibes. Also, President Trump said he plans to attend game three.

going back to the city 🔋 pic.twitter.com/dhSMbzsDqk — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 6, 2026

"Who is your favorite Knick?"@POTUS: "Well Brunson's fantastic. Towns is fantastic — they just have a great team." https://t.co/9FX7L7e639 pic.twitter.com/2DUw8DN8V0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 5, 2026

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The Spurs are a great team with a young core and an alien specimen in Wemby, but rarely does a team come back in an NBA Finals series after being down 0-2. This hasn’t happened in a series against the OKC Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s against the Knicks, who have a tough defense and an offensive juggernaut. It’s been a generation since the Knicks had a starting five that was a complete team. They also have depth, which has shown up repeatedly this playoff run.

It’s a different time and game, but there are times when this team has glimpses of the old 1990s Knicks under Pat Riley, whose defenses suffocated teams.

Mike Brown just went with Bridges + 4 bench players (Mitch, Shamet, Deuce & Alvarado) to close the 3rd quarter of the Finals & they rewarded him by winning their minutes by 5 points.



What a team. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 6, 2026

These Knicks are elite, and they’re two wins away from their first championship in 53 years.

Last note, no one saw this coming, including myself as a Knicks fan. I knew this team was talented. I thought with some adjustments to the roster, they could make a run. Since game four of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, this team has been special and deep. Jalen Brunson hasn’t been playing well these past two games — but they still find ways to win. They wear you down. They’re experienced, too, which played a role in last night’s win, but the grit is what stands out, too.

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This team has championship timber. Finish the job this week.

Some Knicks fans are watching Game 2 of the NBA Finals on a projector outside in the streets of Manhattan 🔥



(📸: Adam Gray/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/P7YeECEVO7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 6, 2026

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