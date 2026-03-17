It Looks Like Zohran Mamdani's Been Caught in a Pretty Significant Lie

Late last week, we learned that Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, illustrated a book for Palestinian-American author and journalist Susan Abulhawa, who has a troubling history of antisemitism, including calling Jews "cockroaches," "rootless parasites," and "rabid demons."

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That revelation came on the heels of the news that Duwaji liked dozens of social media posts celebrating the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. Mamdani once again ran interference for his wife, claiming she got the freelance illustrating gig through a third party and didn't know it was for Abulhawa. He called Abulhawa's remarks "rephrensible," which tracks with Mamdani's habit of throwing friends and allies under the bus, it seems.

And we say "friends and allies" because it turns out Mamdani's family has ties to Abulhawa, and many of them.

Anti-Israel activist who called Jews 'cockroaches' has multiple links to Mamdani family https://t.co/FfI8DNoF8j pic.twitter.com/e5tItlWcot — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2026

The New York Post has details:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s family has crossed paths with the anti-Israel activist who called Jews “cockroaches” and “vampires,” despite his attempts to distance himself from her. Susan Abulhawa, 55, is a member of the Advisory Policy Council of the Gaza Tribunal along with Mamdani’s Columbia University professor father, Mahmood Mamdani. The group, which features just 29 members, was established in London in 2024 and describes itself as an independent “people’s tribunal” that collects evidence against Israel in Gaza. British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn is another prominent figure within it. ... But Abulhawa was a featured speaker at Columbia University’s Center for Palestine Studies which Mamdani Sr. — a professor in the school’s Department of Anthropology — has long been associated with, appearing in a bio on their website. Abulhawa was also among the prominent signatories to a 2018 open letter to members of the Saudi royal family to urge them to release professor and women’s rights activist Hatoon al-Fassi. Mamdani’s filmmaker mother, Mira Nair, as well as his father were also among the signatories.

This follows a pattern of Mamdani being acquainted with controversial people and denying the connections. Last fall, we learned that Mamdani's family had ties to an Ugandan politician who wanted to jail gays for life, despite denying knowing her.

Check-out the new Sitcom:

"Accidentally Antisemitic"



Follow the misadventures of a well-meaning but clueless New York City couple, who constantly find themselves in awkward situations that unintentionally come across as antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/M8gLZesnhU — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) March 17, 2026

When you marry someone, you make sure you're compatible on big issues. Supporting Islamic terrorism is one of those big issues in the Mamdani marriage, it seems.

So weird, right?

We warned you about him so many times. https://t.co/gvJs7FhQvq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 16, 2026

New Yorkers were warned. They chose to ignore it.

Wait you mean he was lying? https://t.co/vkVMpbjTWh — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 16, 2026

Color us shocked.

Crazy how that keeps happening https://t.co/CDPMRNMhKs — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 17, 2026

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We're sure it's just a coincidence.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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