Tipsheet

Report: NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Wife Liked Social Media Posts Celebrating Oct. 7 Hamas Attack

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 06, 2026 6:18 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly liked several posts celebrating the Hamas October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, including 46 Americans.

Hamas took 254 hostages. Twelve of those were Americans. 

Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, reportedly liked this post. Jewish Insider first reported the news.

When asked about the post, Mamdani didn't want to talk about the issue. 

Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL JUDAISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI


