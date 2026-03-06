Report: NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Wife Liked Social Media Posts Celebrating Oct. 7 Hamas Attack

The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly liked several posts celebrating the Hamas October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, including 46 Americans.

Hamas took 254 hostages. Twelve of those were Americans.

Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, reportedly liked this post. Jewish Insider first reported the news.

When asked about the post, Mamdani didn't want to talk about the issue.

🚨Mamdani Responds To His Wife LIKING MULTIPLE Posts Celebrating October 7th, CHEERING On Hamas: I Love Her



“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall.” pic.twitter.com/nUI3IYLMwQ — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 6, 2026

BREAKING: Jewish Insider reveals that Zohran Mamdani’s wife was mass-liking Instagram posts on October 7th, celebrating the massacre in real time.



This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/dppoZUwrFl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 6, 2026

🚨 Zohran Mamdani responds after posts surface showing his wife liked content celebrating the October 7 attacks, saying:



“My wife is the love of my life… she’s a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall.”pic.twitter.com/bxyfJa02xL — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 6, 2026

Over a million Jews in New York City turn to Gracie Mansion and see someone who liked the largest Pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust.



Zohran Mamdani's wife saw the images of Jewish babies being burned alive in their homes, grandmothers being kidnapped, and women dragged on… https://t.co/hF93DAkNoI pic.twitter.com/u6ZlwhkPA2 — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) March 6, 2026

This is not something the can be swept under the rug — the sitting Mayor’s wife celebrated the murder of New Yorkers on October 7th.



The Mayor and his wife must answer questions and the media must hold them accountable — the same way they would the First Lady of the United… https://t.co/lusqbY6tQY — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) March 6, 2026

Hate has no place in NYC leadership.



Cheering ethnic murder + death has no place in NYC.



Shame. Shame. Shame on you Rama Duwaji. https://t.co/edi5Uo0fzs — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) March 6, 2026

So it looks like he doesn't just hire people with antisemitic beliefs. He marries them too🤔 https://t.co/kfOCGals5O — Joann Ariola NYC Council District 32 (@JoannAriola32) March 6, 2026





Zohran Mamdani’s wife is a terrorist lover who celebrated the October 7 attacks.



But of course. What else would you expect from Temu Khomeini’s spouse?



Scum of the earth. https://t.co/QNAmIwL46L — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 6, 2026

SCOOP @J_Insider via @WillBredderman: "Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks"



"NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji showed support for far-left orgs applauding Hamas rampage"https://t.co/QI7ikF2PgM — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 6, 2026

What's infuriating about this story is not the fact that Mayor Mamdani's wife supports the Oct 7th massacre. We obviously knew they both do.



What's infuriating is that the NY Times revealed that Congressman Dan Goldman's wife supports Israel, and he was forced to publicly… https://t.co/zzTadIRTwp pic.twitter.com/4SvOgMtARR — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 6, 2026

