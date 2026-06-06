Bill Maher Beat This Dem Senator's Talking Points About CBS News and Trump Like a Seal Last Night

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is very concerned about CBS News and 60 Minutes, which he says are on the front lines of the censorship wars, or something similar. Usually, what Chris criticizes doesn’t exist—those are just talking points from equally uninformed Gen Z leftists who don’t know what they’re talking about. The Connecticut liberal was discussing the ongoing staff shake-ups at the network, including the firing of Scott Pelley, who couldn’t work with the new executive producer or editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.

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As we said before, Weiss isn’t MAGA or a conservative—she’s a classic liberal. It’s why Maher started to poke holes in Murphy’s talking points to the point where he beat his initial stance like a drum.

Maher knows CBS News isn’t MAGA. Second, he wasn’t a fan of Pelley. Third, would he even have noticed if he wasn’t so plugged into the news? Stories that have made Trump look bad still air, so what is this censorship nonsense? Last, Maher added that companies change hands all the time, citing the new cast of Saturday Night Live, and being a ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent isn’t some herculean or special task. Pelley getting the axe wasn’t some unceremonious trashing of a national treasure.

Murphy found out that this isn’t CNN. It’s HBO, and Maher wasn’t going to allow total nonsense fester on his show:

Bill Maher repeatedly swats down Democrat senator’s claim that Trump is hijacking 60 Minutes to “tell his story.”



No matter which direction Chris Murphy turned, Maher kept getting in his way.



MURPHY: “You’re watching a censorship state... Trump is using regulatory powers to… pic.twitter.com/rS2ucGIroh — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 6, 2026

MURPHY: “You’re watching a censorship state... Trump is using regulatory powers to punish people who oppose him.” MAHER: “That’s a big charge that you just made, that 60 Minutes itself and CBS itself is now completely MAGA. I don’t see it that way.” MURPHY: “It’s not completely MAGA.” MAHER: “Well, it’s kind of what you said.” MURPHY: “But he is clearly intent on installing people who will tell his story and will keep his critics off the air.” MAHER: “But let me ask you this question. I watch 60 Minutes every week. I have since I was a kid. If I didn’t hear all the buzz in the media… would I ever notice that it was any different? I don’t think I would.” MURPHY: “Part of what the allegation is, is that they are killing stories that would be embarrassing for the president. So it’s hard to know what you’re missing in a censorship environment.” MAHER: “But I’ve seen ones that are not very favorable to the president… I don’t know if I would have noticed anything different if I hadn’t been reading about it.” “Companies change hands all the time… ‘Oh my God. 60 Minutes has a new cast!’ So does Saturday Night Live.”

Talk about having your spot blown up.

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