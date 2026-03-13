VIP
Tipsheet

Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, was in the spotlight last week after it was revealed she liked dozens of social media posts celebrating the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, including posts that cheered the slaughter of dogs and the kidnapping of a 12-year-old Israeli boy.

The media and Mamdani dismissed concerns about her social media presence, saying she was a "private citizen" who didn't influence Mamdani's policies. As we noted, such courtesies were not extended to the private spouses of conservatives like Justices Alito and Thomas.

Now there's more evidence that Duwaji's antisemitism isn't a one-off, but part and parcel of who she is, because she provided illustrations for a book compiled by Palestinian-American author and journalist Susan Abulhawa.

Abulhawa has a very troubling history of calling Jews slurs like "rootless parasites."

As Levine says, Abulhawa often hides behind directing insults at "Israel" or "Zionists" but sometimes says what she really thinks, as she does here:

Of course, the Mamdani administration dismissed the concerns, with a spokesperson saying, "As is common for freelance illustrators, the First Lady was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt of Abulhawa's book by an outside publisher. She has never engaged with or met Susan Abulhawa, nor had she seen the tweets in question."

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Here's more:

Rama Duwaji, the first lady of New York City, provided a featured illustration for an essay by an author who called Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attack "spectacular," has frequently decried what she describes as "Jewish supremacist vampires," and said Jewish Israelis are "rootless soulless ghouls."

Duwaji, wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D., N.Y.), provided a drawing for "A Trail of Soap," an essay in the collection Every Moment is a Life compiled by Susan Abulhawa. The essay, published last month in Everything Is Political—an offshoot of self-described "environmental & social justice nonprofit organization" Slow Factory—details a Gazan woman's attempt to find a bathroom in the territory.

Abulhawa, an author and anti-Israel activist, has a long history of supporting terror and demonizing Jews. Just days after Oct. 7, she wrote an op-ed in Electronic Intifada in which she called the massacres "a spectacular moment that shocked the world" and insinuated that Israel allowed the attack to happen.

Abulhawa also lives in Bucks County, PA, which is quite the coincidence. 

Earlier this week, Duwaji and Mamdani hosted Hamas supporter Mahmoud Khalil for dinner at Gracie Mansion.

There is definitely a theme here.

This is probably true.

Always, invariably.

While they scream that President Trump and Republicans are "Nazis," this is who Democrats embrace and elevate: antisemites and anti-Israel activists. New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel. They have a right to know if the mayor and his wife despise them, or support people who do.

Recommended

